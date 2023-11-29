Popular Mzansi Wethu first original telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis has achieved a major milestone by reaching over one million viewers – becoming the most popular show in its prized slot.

“The show is more than a telenovela it’s a blend of dreams, love, sacrifices, and complex family relationships. Rhythm World Productions has developed a story that’s both engaging and highly relatable, making Sibongile & The Dlaminis an important part of our viewers’ daily lives,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The show’s success story has an astonishing 341% increase in viewership for its timeslot as of October, compared to the previous year for content during that window, M-Net reported. This massive growth shows the Sibongile & The Dlaminis mass appeal and its connection with a wide audience base.

In the latest casting shake-up, the talented Smangele Mhlongo, beloved for her role as Maka Chicken in KwaNjomane, will join the vibrant ensemble Mhlongo. She brings her unique flair to the character of Sokhabase Aunt, the interesting sister of Stanley Sokhabase, portrayed by Melusi Yeni. This addition looks set to add a fresh new dimension to the show.

Join the conversation by using the hashtag #SibongileXDlaminis.