[PRESS OFFICE] Arena Holdings has launched a new quarterly magazine, High-Flyers, available at South Africa’s major airports and online on Business Media Mags.

In this launch issue of High-Flyers, we discover, explore, wonder, and amaze ourselves at a land of eternal stories. We share great dining and accommodation spots, chat about intra-Africa travel and why exploring the road less travelled can hold surprising gems for the discerning adventurer.

Paxton Fielies talks 23:23, we suggest great live stage and big screen must-sees and we take a dive into why foreign visitors travel to Mzansi for aesthetic treatments.

So if you’ve ever wondered about SA’s hidden gems or what a meerkat safari is, then pick up a copy of the December issue of High-Flyers.

For more information, please contact Richard White

email: RichardW@picasso.co.za

Cell: 083 229 4040

Click on this link to read the launch issue.