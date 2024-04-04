5FM is sticking to its winning recipe, but has made some minor line-up tweaks for 2024.

“We’re hugely excited about our 2024 line-up and confident that it will continue to fearlessly push the boundaries of cutting-edge radio, with tunes and topics for the youth, by the youth – delivering maximum engagement, maximum impact and maximum ROI for clients,” said acting business manager, Michael Bossenger.

Bossenger added that substantial revenue growth, awards and nominations aside, 5FM is probably most proud of is its involvement with campus radio stations.

Campus radio engagement

“Over the past year, we’ve engaged with key stations across the country through workshops, on-air features and the station’s Pop–Up Channel ‘5 Extra’, featuring over 30 presenters from campus stations throughout Youth Month. This is the kind of stuff that previously saw our very own Jodell Tantij (Tuks FM), Tshepang Moji (Tuks FM) and Palesa Lemeke (VOW FM) getting their start and earning their spots on the official 5FM line-up.”

He said, “Connecting with, inspiring, developing and providing opportunities to the brightest young minds in South Africa, and the freshest and hottest in radio talent – a breeding ground for the movers, shakers and radio legends of tomorrow”.

The station is sticking to its top 40 flavour, and a stellar line-up that delivers nothing but the hottest content in radio each minute of the day. In keeping with this positive momentum, changes have been kept to a minimum.

The changes

From an on-air perspective, 5 Weekend Early Mornings host, Jodell Tantij, will be taking the reins of the 5 Takeover, Sundays from 10h00to 14h00., with new hires, Tom & Mtha (Thomas Hele and Mthawelanga Agbiriogu) from UCT Radio, hosting 5 Weekend Early Mornings, Saturdays from 4h00 to 7h00.

Karabo Hobo from UJFM will be joining Boipelo Mooketsi in studio, manning the news desk on 5 Weekend Afternoons, Saturdays and Sundays from 14h00 to 18h00.