Over many years, Meta has developed a comprehensive approach to elections on our platforms. But we know that no two elections are the same.

That’s why our team is developing a tailored approach to help preserve the integrity of the South African elections on our platforms, drawing on lessons learnt from the previous election in the country, and our involvement in over 200 elections globally.

Over the last eight years, we’ve rolled out indutry-leading transparency tools for ads about elections or politics, developed comprehensive policies to prevent election interference and voter fraud, and built the largest third party fact-checking programme of any social media platform to help combat the spread of misinformation.

Below are some of the key areas we will be focusing on in the lead up to the South African elections, helping us focus our teams, technologies, and investments so they will have the greatest impact.

Taking action against harmful content

No tech company does more or invests more to protect elections online than Meta. We have around 40 000 people working on safety and security, with more than $20 billion invested in teams and technology in this area since 2016. This includes 15 000 content reviewers who review content across Facebook and Instagram in more than 70 languages.

We want people to be able to talk openly on our apps about the issues that matter to them, whilst still feeling safe. Our Community Standards publicly explain what content is and isn’t allowed on Facebook and Instagram, and cover a number of areas relevant to elections.

These include policies on harassment and incitement to violence, as well as detailed hate speech policies that ban attacks on people based on characteristics like ethnicity or religion. When we become aware of content that violates these rules, we take action.

As election day approaches, we will activate a South Africa-specific Elections Operations Centre focused on identifying potential threats across our apps and technologies in real time.

This initiative will bring together experts from across our company, including those based in South Africa, from our intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, public policy and legal teams.

Combating misinformation