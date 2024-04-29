RISE fm has launched its talent search competition, Take Your Chance, to find a fresh radio voice in Mpumalanga.

“RISE fm believes in the power and potential of new talent in Mpumalanga,” said Lance Claasen, station manager. “With Take Your Chance, we are opening our doors to ambitious individuals who aspire to establish themselves on Mpumalanga’s only commercial platform.”

The competition runs until the end of May. RISE fm will host the talent search during its weekend slots between 15h00 and 18h00. Aspiring DJs will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, engage with listeners, and carve out a name for themselves in the industry.

The winner of the talent search will be awarded a coveted commercial radio contract to host their own show on RISE fm.

“We are providing real opportunities for individuals to break into the radio industry,” Claasen emphasized. “Too often, talented individuals lack the chance to showcase their abilities. At RISE fm, we are committed to offering them that opportunity.”

Key requirements for potential DJs to enter the Take Your Chance competition include:

Previous experience working at a community or campus radio station. Submission of a demo showcasing their hosting skills by recording a demo and emailing it to chance@risefm.co.za. Proficiency in operating a radio sound desk.

To seize this life-changing opportunity, aspiring radio hosts are encouraged to record their demo and email it to chance@risefm.co.za before the end of May.

About RISE fm

