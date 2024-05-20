[PRESS OFFICE] Arena Holdings is hiring. The media company is looking for a skilled copy editor.

POSITION: COPY EDITOR

REPORTING TO: HEAD OF PRODUCTION HUB

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

POSITION OVERVIEW : Arena is seeking a skilled and meticulous Copy Editor to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy, clarity, and quality of content published in our various publications and online platforms. They will collaborate closely with writers, editors, and layout designers to refine articles for publication, adhering to the publications’ style guidelines and standards.

In this position, Arena is looking for someone who has experience in copy editing, proofreading, and fact-checking for a variety of written materials, including reports and features on topics ranging from business and news to fashion and sport. A Copy Sub Editor at Arena will need to have a keen eye for detail, excellent language skills, and ability to work under tight deadlines.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES

Copy Editing : Review and edit articles for grammar, punctuation, spelling, style, and clarity while ensuring adherence to the publication’s editorial guidelines.

: Review and edit articles for grammar, punctuation, spelling, style, and clarity while ensuring adherence to the publication’s editorial guidelines. Fact-Checking : Verify factual accuracy of information presented in articles, ensuring that claims are supported by credible sources.

: Verify factual accuracy of information presented in articles, ensuring that claims are supported by credible sources. Layout Coordination : Collaborate with layout designers to ensure that edited articles fit seamlessly into the newspaper’s layout and formatting.

: Collaborate with layout designers to ensure that edited articles fit seamlessly into the newspaper’s layout and formatting. Style Guide Compliance : Ensure consistency in writing style, tone, and formatting throughout the publication, following established editorial standards and guidelines.

: Ensure consistency in writing style, tone, and formatting throughout the publication, following established editorial standards and guidelines. Deadline Management: Work efficiently to meet tight deadlines, prioritizing tasks effectively to ensure timely delivery of edited content for publication.

Work efficiently to meet tight deadlines, prioritizing tasks effectively to ensure timely delivery of edited content for publication. Communication : Maintain open communication with writers, editors, and other team members to address queries, provide feedback, and resolve any issues related to edited content.

: Maintain open communication with writers, editors, and other team members to address queries, provide feedback, and resolve any issues related to edited content. Adaptability : Be prepared to handle a variety of topics and types of content, ranging from news articles and feature stories to opinion pieces and editorials.

: Be prepared to handle a variety of topics and types of content, ranging from news articles and feature stories to opinion pieces and editorials. Quality Assurance: Conduct final reviews of edited content before publication to catch any errors or inconsistencies that may have been overlooked.

Conduct final reviews of edited content before publication to catch any errors or inconsistencies that may have been overlooked. Headline Writing: Craft engaging and accurate headlines and subheadings that capture readers’ attention and accurately represent the content of the article.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Communications, or a related field.

At least 5 years’ experience in copy editing, preferably in a newspaper or similar publication.

Excellent command of English grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

Strong attention to detail and ability to maintain accuracy under pressure.

Knowledge of CosMos/GN4 platforms advantageous

Capable of working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Good knowledge of local and international news

Understanding of copyright laws and ethical considerations in journalism.

Multimedia skills, such as photo editing or video production, may be advantageous in some contexts.

The role typically operates in an office environment, with standard office hours. However, flexibility may be required to meet publishing deadlines, which involves working evenings and weekends.

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA

PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR APPLICATION.