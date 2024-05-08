Due to overwhelming requests, the 2024 Bookmarks entries has been officially extended. You now have until Friday, 10 May to submit your ground-breaking work or finalise incomplete entries for a chance to be recognised amongst South Africa’s digital best.

We won’t let you miss out on the opportunity to showcase your digital brilliance on the biggest stage.

Need a little extra support? No problem. The Bookmarks’ dedicated team is here to help you through the process. Reach out to:

Razia Pillay: razia@iabsa.net

Debbie Pistorius: debbie@iabsa.net

Loeries: bookmarks@loeries.com

Get your entries in now and let your creativity shine — good luck from the Bookmarks team!

Submit entries here.

Categories and criteria guide is here.

P.S: Share this extension with your fellow creatives