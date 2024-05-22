[PRESS OFFICE] BÔll & Ôll is a new weekly rugby talk show focusing on the pulse of South-African rugby, namely, the community. The show will put the emphasis on the Club, the Player, the Game, and the Community.

Hosted by radio and TV presenter JP Keyter and rugby legend Ashwin Willemse, the show will be entertaining, informative, and return to the fundamental truths of the beloved game that enjoys a special place in the hearts of every South-African.

The two experts will unpack, discuss, and analyse all things rugby in South Africa – bringing to the fore nostalgic SA Rugby events and happenings.

JP joined RSG in 2007 as a presenter/producer and presented various shows that include an afternoon sport show, music shows, the Official Top 20, features in other shows and a talk show Monday and Saturday evenings from midnight till 5am. From 2016-2017, JP was also the sport presenter on Jacaranda FM’s The complimentary breakfast show with Rian van Heerden.

All about Willemse

JP is a founding member of eNuus and was a sport anchor/writer on eNuus from July 2010-December 2017 when his contract came to an end. He was also presenter on Landbouweekliks and played feature roles in a few Afrikaans movies.