As we commemorate Youth Month, it’s crucial to reflect on the role models who inspire our youth.

As a mother of two young, impressionable girls, I realise now more than ever how important it is that they have relatable and authentic role models.

In today’s fast-paced world dominated by digital influencers and often unattainable celebrity figures the need for such role models becomes increasingly vital.

I’m reminded of a touching story shared by a colleague about her friend’s son, a young boy who is sometimes teased at school for being a bit chubby.

However, during the Rugby World Cup, something meaningful happened. Ox Nche, Springbok prop, captured the nation’s attention not just for his mastery on the field but for his viral comment, “Salads don’t win scrums.”

This resonated deeply with the boy, who saw in Ox Nche a mirror of himself; burly, unapologetic and proud. Inspired by Nche’s confidence and authenticity, the boy proudly proclaimed that if Ox Nche could be so successful and love chocolate cake, then he could too!

I’m sure this is one of many stories of this nature and bet Ox inspired more than one boy from Pretoria. This simple but powerful moment illustrates the profound impact of relatable role models in sports, showing our children that greatness comes in all shapes and sizes.

In a world where screens often dictate our children’s perceptions of success and self-worth, sports offer a tangible path to inspiration and hope.

Last Friday, we had the honour of hosting Gareth Whittaker, CEO of T&W and producer of the award winning Chasing the Sun docuseries.

He spoke passionately about rugby’s ability to unite our nation and uplift our youth. Sports not only teaches valuable life lessons such as teamwork, perseverance and discipline but it also provides a platform for our youth to find positive role models who embody these values.

There are countless sporting heroes, from various backgrounds who have overcome adversity, that our youngsters can relate to, inspiring them to pursue their dreams with determination.

As South Africans, it is our responsibility to cultivate environments where our youth can flourish, drawing inspiration from figures like Ox Nche and imagining futures beyond societal norms. Through promoting active participation in sports, we not only improve physical health but also nurture mental resilience and foster a sense of belonging.

At Mscsports, we are privileged to oversee impactful sponsorships in collaboration with clients like Engen, including the Engen Knockout Tournament and the Get Into Rugby programme.

These initiatives aim to create nurturing spaces where our youth, irrespective of their background, can find hope, stay active, and realise their full potential.

During this Youth Month, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting our youth through sports, providing them with real heroes who exemplify authenticity, determination, and inclusivity. Together, we can cultivate a generation of young leaders who are empowered to make a positive impact, both on and off the field.

Sports has the remarkable ability to unite, inspire, and instil hope—let’s ensure our children have access to these role models.

Carrie Delaney is managing director of Mscsports.