And now South Africa? A #GNU? Isn’t that a wildebeest? Apparently, it’s a Government of National Unity. But that in itself is an oxymoron. You can call our government many things but “unified” is a stretch. More like a Government of Disunity.

I’m Tonya Khoury and we have been played again because #EverybodyLied.

I saw some cracking memes across the interweb this week. It’s cold out there in Gauteng but the coldest place in South Africa is Luthuli House at -70 (that’s roughly how many ANC parliamentary members lost their jobs).

Another said that the ANC’s 70 odd parliamentarians must not worry because they can apply for the R350 grant. I love you my country, no matter what the circumstances your sense of humour is uncontested. Unlike these elections. There is so much to say. How do I cover this in just over a page?

Let’s start with the obvious, I watched uBaba address the crowd. He didn’t speak English in fact he said that English isn’t easy for him to speak. #EverybodyLies. He pretended he didn’t really understand who the IEC were and asked the crowd several times to remind him of those three letters.

“IE…” or “IE what what?” and the crowd cooed back IEC. #Zuma said that the elections were rigged and that he is considering boycotting parliament. He also told his followers that they are not to wage war yet, they are to just wait until he sorts out the I.. E… listen carefully, C. He didn’t mention that he is not allowed in parliament because he’s been suspended and belongs to another party. #EverybodyLies.

South Africa do you honestly think the #MKParty was born and delivered in four months? If that is true, then those are some serious organisational skills and I’m going to hand it MK. But it’s not true. #EverybodyLies.

This party has been in the making for years (probably since the failed insurrection). And don’t tell me that Cyril didn’t know about it. I’m not buying it. We’ve been played, again. You’re not going to like what I have to say.

But first I’m sending a strong message to Helen Z: #Zille, you killed our opposition! When Mmusi #Maimane was heading up the #DA you nearly won, remember that? The whole country swung to the DA, but the FF+ guys did well because DA was so “progressive” and that gave you a skrik. And then you put a white, unpopular, male at the top of a party and with that the collapse of the DA began.

I voted for the DA under #Maimane. I like him, I knew he wasn’t the only person in charge, I knew you were in the background throwing naartjies but I thought he wouldn’t be bullied, and I was right, and so he’s left. That was when your descent began. Then you said you stand with #Netanyahu for life and then you burnt our flag.

So many ex-DA people went off to start their own parties and that worried you, Helen, watching your ex-employees actually making a go of things. So you came up with a #MoonshotPact should have been called a #MoonShinePact. You signed a multiparty charter, a legally binding agreement, to unseat the ANC with other smaller parties like BOSA, PA, Action SA, ACDP and UDM. The nation was told, loud and clear, that a vote for these parties was ultimately be a vote for the DA. #YouLied.

As I write this the #DA are so deeply on the ANC’s lap like little fluffy blue puppies begging for a treat. Helen, you left those parties blinded. Herman #Mashaba (Action SA) was furious he blasted the DA and said they had reneged on an agreement. This stuff was in writing, so it’s pretty serious; you don’t just deal with a politician on a handshake, come on.

And now we have a bunch of separate parties, wide-eyed in the headlights of coalition country. Bewildered because #EverybodyLied.

List of MPs

A list of IEC numbers was handed to retired Chief Justice Zondo and cupcake was hammered by the working trade unions as they refuse to join the #DANC, the DA/ANC coalition. It is appearing to be more like a no-alition. Many ANC members are livid at the idea.

The first attempted meeting of the NEC (Anc’s National Election Committee) was chaos. They had to start again the next day as the #ANC is in disarray. See, everybody lied? There’s no #GNU, just a bunch of people that can’t stand each other trapped in a 400 strong organisation where the only goal is cash.

As it stands today, all political parties are looking for friends after they slated their maaitjies for months preceding the election. A bit difficult to look the ANC in the face after you told them they had burnt the country to cinders by denigrating our flag ne? #EverybodyLies.

The most surreal part of this entire farce is who is being sent to negotiate the deal with for #DANC, are you ready, don’t laugh. Fikile #MinisterFearFO #Mbalula and #Helen #GodZille. Oh, wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall, that conversation would be hysterical.

I watched Helen talking to a journalist who asked why the EFF and the ANC can’t work together. She said, with that school ma’m condescending tone, that the country would collapse. She’s not wrong, she’s just the wrong person to deliver these messages. Helen, do us all a favour, apologise to Mmusi, bring him back, step down for the sake of your country and go and play with your grandkids. We need this Helen, do the right thing.

Over to MK

Over to MK who said they will never deal with Ramaphosa’s #ANC. The #EFF (so clever) are like Switzerland waiting to be the king maker, not picking a side. And what are we left with South Africa? You and me? A government fighting like goats trying to climb on a tiny bucket. Depressing, isn’t it?

Leave it be, it’s no worse than what it was to be fair, at least a chunk of the ANC is gone and as for MK, let’s see if they turn up with their #NOTLeader #Zuma. I watched #Duduzile being questioned by a reporter about what MK will bring to the SA table. She said it would be much like the nine amazing years Zuma was in charge.

When pressed about what that was, she mumbled something about repo rates and that was all she had. How could she not have been prepared for that question? MK’s manifesto changes more times than it changes leadership and logos. #Jabulani Khumalo, the original registered owner of MK, told media and police that his signature was forged on a resignation letter and he was still the leader of the party. He also couldn’t understand how a card-carrying suspended member of the ANC could run an opposition party. #EverybodyLies.

What a joke

In other election related news, six members of MK were gunned down this week as #politicalKillings continue. #Afriforum are ready to prosecute #Mbalula, how’s he going to razmatazz himself out of that one? I watched an interview with Julius #Malema and the anchor asked him how much bread costs, he didn’t know. Yes, dear friends, the economic freedom fighter doesn’t know how much it costs us to eat bread, he answered saying it should be VAT exempt, he didn’t’ realise that it is VAT exempt. #EverybodyLies. What a joke.

#ZiziKodwa was in court on corruption charges amounting to R1,7m, Two bar, are you serious? His glasses are worth more than that! #EverybodyLies. Regardless of the small change that he could have returned in a minute, he resigned from the ANC and is no longer a member of the NEC. Is that going to happen with all #StateCapture felons? Say yes. Because then we might not have such a big problem right?

Many blamed MK Party for the weather too, images of a massive #tornado creating havoc across the north coast has left thousands displaced. The eastern and western cape are being flooded, Gauteng is freezing with negative numbers to match the mood and who did you see helping people during this time.

Remember the set of hundreds of parties that promised they had our interests at heart, did one of them turn up to assist in KwaZulu-Natal during that tornado carnage? Nope. Only one organisation was all over this country like superheroes, Gift of the Givers. Watching them deal with the calamity of the north coast, I had to ask myself, I wonder where those 6 000 people are from the last big floods. That was two years ago, do you think they’re still living in a that open building? See? Everybody lied and we are blind.

Thabo Bester’s performance

If you missed the new #ThaboBester performance you lost out. Thabo was wearing no-name brands and he was not a happy chappie. He asked the judge to indulge him by giving a monologue of how he has been mistreated. The judge said he needed a lawyer to do that, but #Bester pressed on. Thabo had 80 cars and the shoes he’s wearing makes his toes feel like ice. I don’t make this up, it gets better.

He said that he urges the country to sign a petition to give him the death penalty, I’m not sure why because he also said he is not a rapist nor a murderer and his cronies are absolutely innocent. He also intimated that #Zuma had something to do with his trial. I didn’t understand it, I’m sure I’m not alone but this case is weird right? After he gave his soliloquy, the judge said that he needs a lawyer and adjourned.

There was a side-show in this act. Dr #Nandi, she had a Bible on her lap and prayed in the beginning of the speech. Then she started to squeeze fake tears; it didn’t work, especially when the judge made a funny comment and the whole room laughed and Nandi couldn’t work out if she should laugh or cry so she did both. Most entertaining. #EverybodyLies

My words are gone! I haven’t even started. Swiftly and with speed: #Rupert got a payout of R346m, #Senzo case was postponed because the witness is down with that nasty flu you guys have there in Gauteng. Poor love coughs after every sentence. She did manage to get out that the SIM card in Senzo’s phone was put through a SIM-Swap in less than two hours after his murder. Why would anyone do that? Hectic.

I’m going to drop a little seed here. Has anyone checked on Mandisa’s phones? Just a thought because, well everybody lies. Then a Zionist stabbed a mother to death in front of 10-year-old daughter in Durban. He also threatened to rape the child, I saw a video of him after, it looked like he himself couldn’t believe what he had done. Crazy stuff in South Africa.

I just read the news

I read that you can add living in KwaZulu-Natal as a skill on your CV. That was funny. Listen I give my country a hard time, but this bit is a fact, we have been ranked the friendliest country in the world and that’s the truth. Leave the politicians to their slippery skullduggery. Just get on with your circle and keep thriving, my country.

A quick hop across the continents. Indian prime minister #Modi came in again for the third term, many raised eyebrows there. #Sudan’s genocide is appalling, why aren’t we helping, why are we just staring just as we are with Gaza and the #Westbank? #Hezbollah opened fire on parts of Israel. That didn’t go down well with Bibi.

USA sanctioned the ICC after the warrant of arrest for Israeli war crimes was issued. Biden gave us his theory of life and I can’t make head or tail of it. Why is he still here, is he a robot? #Trump maybe going to jail because he paid a hooker. Don’t ask me, I just read the news. Mexico has a new female president. There was a volcanic eruption in Hawaii.

And then the biggest and scariest news, #Putin said that if the USA continues to push #Ukraine’s lost war that he will arm the nukes. He was as serious as Putin gets, and that’s pretty serious.

How to cheer you up on the exit of this monster of a report. Ah, of course #BanyanaBanyana beat Senegal 2-0 in a friendly. Those chicks are dynamite.

That’s it, you made it! Here in beautiful #SodwanaBay the weather is in the late twenties and the whales have been spotted. The #SardineRun is almost here. I’m booked on a boat in freezing waters down in Port St Johns. I’ll be on the first static bait ball and I’m not leaving until I’ve run out of air. Take the weekend off and remember #EverybodyLies.

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media.