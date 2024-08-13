The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Effie to join Ascential’s LIONS Division to amplify offer for Marketing and Creative Industries

Ascential plc, the specialist events, intelligence and advisory company has entered into an agreement to acquire the commercial assets of Effie, the global benchmark in marketing effectiveness.

Effie will join Ascential’s LIONS Division, which champions creative marketing that matters, driving growth through creative, effective marketing.

Ascential will also embark on a long-term partnership with the not-for-profit organisation, Effie Worldwide, Inc., which will be preserved and transformed into a new global Foundation, The Effie LIONS Foundation, Inc. (“’the Foundation’). The Foundation will be dedicated to educating the next generation of talent, offering training for all marketing students, especially those under-represented in the marketing community.

Additionally, the Foundation will provide a home for LIONS’ existing not-for-profit initiatives and provide access to some of the LIONS Division digital products, maximising reinvestment in the industry.

Philip Thomas, CEO, Ascential, commented: “The coming together of LIONS and Effie is a powerful testament to the fact that effectiveness and creativity in marketing are inextricably linked. All enlightened businesses know that creative, effective marketing drives growth.

“This historic partnership will complement the insights and intelligence on marketing and creative effectiveness LIONS already offers via WARC, The Work and Contagious, providing marketing leaders worldwide with the data and evidence they need to make the case for creative marketing that matters. Meanwhile, the creation of The Effie LIONS Foundation, Inc. will educate and inspire our industry, and broaden the opportunities available to everyone to build a career in creativity and marketing.”

Gillian Rightford, executive director, Association for Communication and Advertising, for Effie South Africa, commented: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for both the global marketing community and the broader South African marketing and communication sector. It solidifies Effie’s status as the premier standard for marketing and creative effectiveness. We eagerly anticipate the future benefits this will bring, adding impetus to our efforts in elevating our local market to new heights of global recognition.”

Headquartered in New York, with offices in Beijing and the UK, Effie has a network of 59 partners covering over 125 markets. Effie will continue to be led by Traci Alford, President and CEO, Effie Worldwide.

2024 Effie Awards South Africa grand jury announced

Effie South Africa has announced the Grand Jury for the 2024 Effie Awards. Assembled to select the most effective marketing effort of the year, the Grand Effie Jury comprises 11 of the industry’s most distinguished leaders from diverse sectors, including creative agencies, marketing, and strategic planning.

The respected panel, chaired by Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor at Number 10 will convent for a creative consultancy on 2 September to review the 2024 Effie Gold winners and select the campaign that epitomises peak marketing effectiveness for the coveted Grand Effie Award.

Grand Jury Members

Carl Willoughby, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA

Deshnie Govender, Head of Marketing, TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa

Kagiso Musi, Group Managing Director, Meta Media

Laurent Marty, Group Chief Strategic Officer, Joe Public

Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, Head of Strategy & Chief Diversity Officer, M&C Saatchi Abel

Neo Makhele, Strategy Director, Ogilvy

Sbu Sitole, Chief Creative Officer, The Odd Number

Tebogo Motsepe, Executive Head: Marketing Strategy, GMCA, Nedbank

Thabang Skwambane, Chief Executive Officer, Nahana Communications Group

Wendy Bedforth, Director: Castle Lager, Castle Milk Stout & Castle Double Malt, ABInBev

Ana Carrapichano, Chief Executive Officer, Mediology

Gillian Rightford, ACA Executive Director for Effie South Africa, emphasised the importance of the Grand Jury’s role: “As we approach the culmination of this year’s Effie campaign, the role of the Grand Jury becomes paramount. Judging the most effective cases requires not only a deep understanding of market dynamics but also an appreciation of how strategy and creative execution influence results. It is crucial to have the best minds in the industry like our Grand Jury members to ensure that our highest accolade reflects the innovation and impact of truly effective marketing.”

The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.

Join Ann Nurock at the 2024 Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase

Limited tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase. Attendees will witness ground-breaking work, engage in thought-provoking discussions and network with industry leaders.

Hosted and moderated by Ann Nurock, Cannes Lions Trend Spotter, the Showcase will explore themes like fostering a culture of creativity, how digital drives real-world action in advertising and the dynamic between AI and human ingenuity.

Sharing insights and perspectives are a stellar line-up of industry experts, including:

Nkanyezi Masango, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative SSA

Vaughan Croeser, Vice-President of Marketing, SAB (The South African Breweries)

Lerato Modisakeng, Paid Search Director, Jellyfish

Alex Goldberg, Creative Partner, Ogilvy South Africa

Deshnie Govender, Head: Marketing Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok

Star Kachisa, Head of Marketing, Spotify

Danette Breitenbach, Marketing & Media Editor, Bizcommunity

Brandon Govender, Digital Integrated ECD, Joe Public

Nimay Parekh, Director, Accenture Song

Where: The Tryst, Woodlands Office Park, Woodlands Dr, Woodmead, Sandton

When: 8.30 am on Thursday, 15 August 2024

Dress: Smart-casual

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. On-site parking is available. IAB members receive discounted tickets — email thebookmarks@iabsa.net for your IAB member code.

IMM Institute is calling for nominations for its prestigious 2024 IMM Excellence Awards

The IMM Institute will be honouring the best creative minds through the esteemed IMM Excellence Awards, which will be bestowed on winners during the annual IMM Conference, to be held on 17 October 2024.

“At this annual event, we will be celebrating those who have made a laudable contribution to both the marketing and supply chain sectors,” said Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM institute.

There are nine categories of awards. Nominations close on 21 August 2024 and submission of supporting papers on 15 September 2024.

“We encourage everyone in each of these sectors to nominate their colleagues so we can honour those individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to both the marketing and supply chain industries in terms of best practices in this strategic focus area for businesses,” said Gregory.

“By nominating your colleagues or teams, you not only acknowledge their outstanding work, but also inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence,” she added. Three candidates are shortlisted for each award.

The Annual IMM Conference will be held at the IMM Graduate School Campus in Parktown with the theme of Fusion of Functions. This will cover various aspects of how marketing functions can integrate with supply chain to benefit the brand and all stakeholders.

The Annual IMM Excellence Awards will be hosted at The Maslow in Sandton. Categories include Marketer of the Year and Supply Chain Professional of the Year, which celebrate individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their fields. Another category is for the Emerging Marketer of the Year, for rising stars who have shown exceptional promise and potential.

Information and updates are available on the event website.

The 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards’ Content Creator Workshop ignites enthusiasm and engagement

The Content Creator Workshop, hosted by the DStv Content Creator Awards, experienced a remarkable turnout with a full capacity room on Monday, August 5. Now in its second year, the event highlighted the eagerness and enthusiasm of up-and-coming content creators to network, learn, and engage in meaningful discussions.

Now a key event on the awards’ calendar, the workshop aimed to empower creators through knowledge sharing and provide valuable insights into the world of content creation. Participants had the opportunity to listen to industry experts, who shared their experiences and expertise, leaving content creators inspired and hungry for more information.

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers and panels, each bringing unique perspectives and insights. Manuela Dias de Deus, the founder of the DStv Content Creator Awards, kicked off the workshop by emphasising the importance of such events in nurturing the growth of creators and recognising the sponsors who made it all possible.

The workshop concluded with an overwhelming sense of inspiration and motivation. The DStv Content Creator Awards’ Content Creator Workshop not only provided valuable knowledge but also fostered a sense of community among aspiring creators. The event highlighted the importance of continued learning, networking, and collaboration in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

ESG Africa Conference and SAB announce the second edition of the Beyond Awards – driving sustainable business practises in Africa

ESG Africa conference is partnering with The South African Breweries (SAB) for the second edition of the Beyond Awards. This event provides a platform to recognise people and organisations who are driving sustainable business practises in Africa.

Additionally, SAB will be the headline sponsor of the ESG Africa Conference, which is scheduled to take place from the 1-2 October, at the Sandton Convention Centre. The conference aims to bring together business leaders from Africa to address pressing issues in sustainable practices. This year’s theme, “moving from compliance to impact,” emphasises equipping participants with practical tools to integrate ESG principles within their organizations.

SAB views the integration of sustainable principles as a strategic necessity, encouraging all organisations to adopt ethical and environmentally conscious operations. This approach not only supports a responsible business environment but is also a mission that SAB passionately champions through their sustainability efforts focusing on 4 key priorities: water, energy, agriculture and circular packaging.

“We are honoured to be working with SAB again for the second edition of these prestigious awards, which will take place on the 2nd of October, alongside the ESG Africa Conference” said Joshua Low, co-founder of the ESG Africa conference. “We have been working hard to build an ecosystem of ESG and sustainability professionals over the few years, and the awards are an important addition to our initiatives aimed at driving greater awareness and education as to the benefits of ESG in driving a more sustainable future for all.”

Jacaranda FM Calls for #HerPerfectPitch2024 Entries

Jacaranda FM is once again shining the spotlight on female entrepreneurs with the launch of #HerPerfectPitch2024. This incredible competition is set to transform one deserving businesswoman's life, offering over R2 million in business assistance this Women's Month.

Calling all female entrepreneurs who’ve been in business for at least a year—this is your chance to refine your perfect elevator pitch and win a life-changing prize!

Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM, highlighted the significance of this initiative: “Women who are purposeful in bolstering the economy are also hiring other women, creating stronger communities of female entrepreneurs as they connect through #HerPerfectPitch2024.”

How to enter