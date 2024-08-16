South Africa’s digital marketing and advertising industry gathered at The Galleria in Sandton in Johannesburg to find out the winners of the 2024 Bookmark Awards.
As this year’s host, multi-talented entertainer Sne Dladla brought his brand of dynamism to the stage and kept the crowd engaged and entertained.
“It’s an incredible honour to once more be celebrating the best of local creative talent,” said Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa. “This country has such diverse cultures and histories and the ways that the industry brings this to life through digital executions is a testament to its ongoing value and impact on South African audiences.
“This year, we would also like to extend a warm welcome to our Learner Jury as well as the second cohort of IAB South Africa Front Row delegates, all of whom received access to the awards ceremony and Finalists’ Showcase. These initiatives highlight IAB South Africa and The Bookmark Awards’ ongoing objective to nurture young talent within the industry, transforming it from within through learning and engagement.”
The awards ceremony followed the second Bookmarks’ Finalists’ Showcase, held earlier that day and hosted by industry stalwart Ann Nurock. The Showcase featured three expert panels providing insights into current and emerging trends in the digital media and marketing landscape.
“A huge thank you to everyone for entering, engaging and celebrating with us. We appreciate your support in acknowledging and rewarding award-winning work from the industry.”
Winners of the 16th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
PLATFORMS, proudly brought to you by DSTV Media Sales
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
Silver
Bash
Bash website
The mall online
Bronze
MakeReign
MakeReign
Digital Interface Company
E-Commerce Sites
Gold
Bash
Bash Website
The Mall Online
Mobile Apps
Silver
Bash
Bash App
The mall in your pocket
Mobile Sites
Silver
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Gwijo Formations
Silver
Bash
Bash Website
The Mall Online
Gold
MakeReign
V&A Waterfront
Joy From Africa
Games
Bronze
Accenture Song
Game
Game GAME
Bronze
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
Platform Innovation
Bronze
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
Silver
Accenture Song
Game
Game GAME
Silver
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Western Cape Exports
Made in the Cape Market
Customer Experience Design
Bronze
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Gwijo Formations
Silver
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Western Cape Exports
Made in the Cape Market
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Night School
COMMUNITIES, proudly brought to you by South African Breweries (SAB)
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Social Communities
Silver
Accenture Song
Engen
Social Communities
Bronze
VML South Africa
Nando’s South Africa
QSR
The Voice of the People
Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
Bronze
Dialogue Communications
Springboks
SA Rugby #bokfriday
Bronze
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Rock My Soul
Feel the Fire
Social Media Campaigns
Bronze
Dialogue Communications
Springboks
SA Rugby #bokfriday
Silver
Machine_
Spotify
Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Bronze
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Thank You For Complaining
Silver
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Gold
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
#VWDezemba 2.0
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
KFC
KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
KFC
Make It KFC
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
KFC
Eat Chicken For Breakfast
Influencer Marketing
Silver
Machine_
Spotify
Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Silver
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Thank You For Complaining
Bronze
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
KFC
KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Social Media Innovation
Silver
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
CHANNELS, proudly brought to you by Google
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Paid Search Marketing
Bronze
Lucky Hustle
MTN
SuperFlex
Flexing Great Results
Display Advertising
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Silver
Honest Marketing
Heineken
Heineken Silver
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
The Revving Banner
Native Advertising
Silver
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Online Video Series
Silver
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
City Lodge Hotels
Reusable Ads
Bronze
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Rock My Soul
Feel the Fire
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
KFC
Eat Chicken For Breakfast
Innovative Use of Media Planning
Silver
Wavemaker
BMW
BMW M2
Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Bronze
Hearts & Science
KFC
Uncle Waffles Burger
KFC Uncle Waffles
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
Bronze
ShopriteX
Checkers Xtra Savings
Hyper Personalisation Engine
Use of Programmatic Media
Bronze
Rookdigital
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
When You Drink Never Drive
Digital Installation & Activations
Gold
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Western Cape Exports
Made in the Cape Market
Bronze
Promise
SAB (AB InBev)
Castle Lite
Extra Cold Certified
Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
Bronze
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Gwijo Formations
Silver
ShopriteX
Checkers Xtra Savings
Hyper Personalisation Engine
Channel Innovation
Bronze
Machine_
Prime Video
Citadel
The Briefcase
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Gold
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Bronze
Hearts & Science
KFC
Uncle Waffles Burger
KFC Uncle Waffles
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
KFC
KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
The Revving Banner
Campaign / Microsites
Bronze
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Chicken Licken HotwingsⓇ
Cure the Craving
Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
Silver
YONDER / Shoprite Group
Checkers Sixty60
Online Shopping
Sixty60 Scratch & Win – Rugby World Cup
Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
Gold
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
The Riky Rick Foundation
Stronger
Gold
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
City Lodge Hotels
Bedtime Stories for Business People: Intern, HR & Boss
Interactive Mixed Media
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS, proudly brought to you by Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
Silver
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Western Cape Exports
Made in the Cape Market
Bronze
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
The Riky Rick Foundation
Stronger
PUBLISHING, proudly brought to you by VodaMedia
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
Bronze
Media24
News24
News website
Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
Silver
Bizcommunity
Bizcommunity.com Website
The Niche Business Community
Social Media Content & Campaigns
Bronze
CRTcreate
Sea Harvest
Fish Friday
Everyone’s Favourite Day
Bronze
Special Effects Media South Africa
The Masked Singer South Africa
Season 1 Launch
Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
Cadbury South Africa
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
Cadbury GeneroCity Map
Video Content & Campaigns
Bronze
Media24
News24
DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokoran was murdered
Audio Content, Podcast & Campaigns
Bronze
East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
Bronze
Bizcommunity.com
BizTrends Content Feature
#BizTrends
Bronze
RAPT Creative
The Real Network Podcast
The Real Network Launch
CAMPAIGN, proudly brought to you by Tractor Outdoor
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Digital Campaign Strategy
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Night School
Digital Integrated Campaign
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Night School
Mobile Campaign
Bronze
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Western Cape Exports
Made in the Cape Market
Silver
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Best Use of Data
Silver
Rainmaker Media
Standard Bank
Standard Bank Credit Card
Standard Bank’s use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth
Bronze
ShopriteX
Checkers Xtra Savings
Hyper Personalisation Engine
Gold
Honest Marketing
Heineken
Heineken Silver
Project Ironman
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
SAB (AB InBev)
Castle Lite
Bad News Bingo
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
Gold
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
The Riky Rick Foundation
Stronger
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Break Through on a Budget
Bronze
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
City Lodge Hotels
Reusable Ads
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
CRAFT, proudly brought to you by Accenture Song
Award
Agency
Brand
Product / Title
Title
Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting
Silver
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
City Lodge Hotels
Reusable Ads
Silver
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
City Lodge Hotels
Bedtime Stories for Business People: HR, Boss & Intern
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Excellence in Craft: Interface Design
Silver
MakeReign
MakeReign
Digital Interface Company
Gold
MakeReign
V&A Waterfront
Joy From Africa
Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Tech Innovation
Gold
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
The Riky Rick Foundation
Stronger
Excellence in Craft: Strategy
Bronze
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo
Bronze
Clockwork
Aware.org
Drunk Drivers Stay for Free
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Night School
Excellence in Craft: UX
Bronze
INJOZI Technology Studio
Chicken Licken
Gwijo Formations
Silver
Bash
Bash Shopping Platform
Unifying an omni-shopping experience
Bronze
MakeReign
MakeReign
Digital Interface Company
Bronze
MakeReign
V&A Waterfront
Joy From Africa
Excellence in Craft: Online Video / Moving Image
Bronze
Joe Public
Nedbank
Reality Check
Bronze
Spitfire Films
Chicken Licken
Love Me Tender Burger Meal
Baba Valentino
Silver
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
#VWDezemba 2.0
Silver
Halo Advertising
Capital Legacy
Wills and Estate Services
Final Say
Bronze
Halo Advertising
Capital Legacy
Where There’s No Will
Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management
Silver
Accenture Song
Engen
Community Management
Excellence in Craft: Digital Media
Gold
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Bronze
Hearts & Science
KFC
Uncle Waffles Burger
KFC Uncle Waffles
Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound
Silver
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
The Riky Rick Foundation
Stronger
Silver
Joe Public
Chicken Licken
Gwijo Formations
Silver
VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa
Vodacom
Vodacom Hearing Challenge
Silver
Promise
AfriSam
The Vluit Project
Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design
Silver
Accenture Song
Wesgro
Western Cape Exports
Made in the Cape Market
Bronze
Accenture Song
Game
Game GAME
Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing
Bronze
Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa
Volkswagen Night School
SPECIAL HONOURS, proudly brought to you by Mark1
Award
Winner
Name
Title
Best Digital Student
Black Pixel
IIE Vega
Luke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi
Stories to Crunch
Best Creative
Black Pixel
Carl Willoughby
Best Publisher
Black Pixel
Bizcommunity
Digital Brand of the Year
Black Pixel
The Riky Rick Foundation
Best Digital Agency
Black Pixel
TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
The IAB South Africa 2024 Bookmark Awards was generously supported by naming rights partner Mark1, with further support from DStv Media Sales; South African Breweries (SAB); Google; Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX; Vodacom Media; Tractor Outdoor; and Accenture Song.