South Africa’s digital marketing and advertising industry gathered at The Galleria in Sandton in Johannesburg to find out the winners of the 2024 Bookmark Awards.

As this year’s host, multi-talented entertainer Sne Dladla brought his brand of dynamism to the stage and kept the crowd engaged and entertained.

“It’s an incredible honour to once more be celebrating the best of local creative talent,” said Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa. “This country has such diverse cultures and histories and the ways that the industry brings this to life through digital executions is a testament to its ongoing value and impact on South African audiences.

“This year, we would also like to extend a warm welcome to our Learner Jury as well as the second cohort of IAB South Africa Front Row delegates, all of whom received access to the awards ceremony and Finalists’ Showcase. These initiatives highlight IAB South Africa and The Bookmark Awards’ ongoing objective to nurture young talent within the industry, transforming it from within through learning and engagement.”

The awards ceremony followed the second Bookmarks’ Finalists’ Showcase, held earlier that day and hosted by industry stalwart Ann Nurock. The Showcase featured three expert panels providing insights into current and emerging trends in the digital media and marketing landscape.

“A huge thank you to everyone for entering, engaging and celebrating with us. We appreciate your support in acknowledging and rewarding award-winning work from the industry.”

Winners of the 16th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:

PLATFORMS, proudly brought to you by DSTV Media Sales

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites Silver Bash Bash website The mall online Bronze MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company E-Commerce Sites Gold Bash Bash Website The Mall Online Mobile Apps Silver Bash Bash App The mall in your pocket Mobile Sites Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Bash Bash Website The Mall Online Gold MakeReign V&A Waterfront Joy From Africa Games Bronze Accenture Song Game Game GAME Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Platform Innovation Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Silver Accenture Song Game Game GAME Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Customer Experience Design Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School

COMMUNITIES, proudly brought to you by South African Breweries (SAB)

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Social Communities Silver Accenture Song Engen Social Communities Bronze VML South Africa Nando’s South Africa QSR The Voice of the People Use of User-Generated Content (UGC) Bronze Dialogue Communications Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire Social Media Campaigns Bronze Dialogue Communications Springboks SA Rugby #bokfriday Silver Machine_ Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Gold Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC Make It KFC Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Influencer Marketing Silver Machine_ Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Thank You For Complaining Bronze VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Social Media Innovation Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge

CHANNELS, proudly brought to you by Google

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Paid Search Marketing Bronze Lucky Hustle MTN SuperFlex Flexing Great Results Display Advertising Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Silver Honest Marketing Heineken Heineken Silver Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Revving Banner Native Advertising Silver Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Online Video Series Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Feel the Fire Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast Innovative Use of Media Planning Silver Wavemaker BMW BMW M2 Unleashing the last combustion M2 in South Africa Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Bronze Hearts & Science KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Bronze ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Use of Programmatic Media Bronze Rookdigital Heineken Heineken 0.0 When You Drink Never Drive Digital Installation & Activations Gold Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze Promise SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Extra Cold Certified Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Channel Innovation Bronze Machine_ Prime Video Citadel The Briefcase Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Gold VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Bronze Hearts & Science KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC x Uncle Waffles: The Streets Hack Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Revving Banner Campaign / Microsites Bronze Joe Public Chicken Licken Chicken Licken HotwingsⓇ Cure the Craving Bots, Messaging and Dark Social Silver YONDER / Shoprite Group Checkers Sixty60 Online Shopping Sixty60 Scratch & Win – Rugby World Cup Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People: Intern, HR & Boss Interactive Mixed Media Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free

EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS, proudly brought to you by Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Artificial Intelligence Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger

PUBLISHING, proudly brought to you by VodaMedia

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal) Bronze Media24 News24 News website Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal) Silver Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com Website The Niche Business Community Social Media Content & Campaigns Bronze CRTcreate Sea Harvest Fish Friday Everyone’s Favourite Day Bronze Special Effects Media South Africa The Masked Singer South Africa Season 1 Launch Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury GeneroCity Map Video Content & Campaigns Bronze Media24 News24 DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokoran was murdered Audio Content, Podcast & Campaigns Bronze East Coast Radio East Coast Radio African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe: A Legacy Reborn with Sound Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Bronze Bizcommunity.com BizTrends Content Feature #BizTrends Bronze RAPT Creative The Real Network Podcast The Real Network Launch

CAMPAIGN, proudly brought to you by Tractor Outdoor

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Digital Campaign Strategy Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Digital Integrated Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Mobile Campaign Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Best Use of Data Silver Rainmaker Media Standard Bank Standard Bank Credit Card Standard Bank’s use of data clean room to drive credit card customer growth Bronze ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Hyper Personalisation Engine Gold Honest Marketing Heineken Heineken Silver Project Ironman Silver Ogilvy South Africa SAB (AB InBev) Castle Lite Bad News Bingo Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Break Through on a Budget Bronze TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free

CRAFT, proudly brought to you by Accenture Song

Award Agency Brand Product / Title Title Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Reusable Ads Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels Bedtime Stories for Business People: HR, Boss & Intern Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Excellence in Craft: Interface Design Silver MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company Gold MakeReign V&A Waterfront Joy From Africa Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Tech Innovation Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Excellence in Craft: Strategy Bronze Accenture Song Wesgro Startlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo Bronze Clockwork Aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay for Free Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School Excellence in Craft: UX Bronze INJOZI Technology Studio Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Bash Bash Shopping Platform Unifying an omni-shopping experience Bronze MakeReign MakeReign Digital Interface Company Bronze MakeReign V&A Waterfront Joy From Africa Excellence in Craft: Online Video / Moving Image Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Reality Check Bronze Spitfire Films Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Burger Meal Baba Valentino Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles #VWDezemba 2.0 Silver Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Wills and Estate Services Final Say Bronze Halo Advertising Capital Legacy Where There’s No Will Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management Silver Accenture Song Engen Community Management Excellence in Craft: Digital Media Gold VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Bronze Hearts & Science KFC Uncle Waffles Burger KFC Uncle Waffles Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Silver Joe Public Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver VML South Africa & SlikourOnLife & Think Creative Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge Silver Promise AfriSam The Vluit Project Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design Silver Accenture Song Wesgro Western Cape Exports Made in the Cape Market Bronze Accenture Song Game Game GAME Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen Night School

SPECIAL HONOURS, proudly brought to you by Mark1

Award Winner Name Title Best Digital Student Black Pixel IIE Vega Luke Roode, Indigo Camichel, Ashlee Kovachi Stories to Crunch Best Creative Black Pixel Carl Willoughby Best Publisher Black Pixel Bizcommunity Digital Brand of the Year Black Pixel The Riky Rick Foundation Best Digital Agency Black Pixel TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris

