Comic Con Africa starts today … and 5FM is set to bring a whole lot of vibe, colour and character to the JHB Expo Centre from 26 to 29 September 2024.

Now in its fifth year, the massively popular pop culture and gaming festival brings festival goers the best in comics, gaming, film, merch and food, with games arenas, cosplay, a KidsCon Zone for young enthusiasts, the Entelect Challenge and the heartbeat of any Comic Con, Artist Alley, which is devoted to celebrating local and international artists of comic book, original pieces, fan fiction and more.

“Comic Con is a massive local and international hit that is hugely popular in the youth market, so it’s an excellent fit for South Africa’s favourite youth radio station,” said 5FM and Good Hope FM PCS Combo business manager, Masixole Mdingane.

“Whether you’re into gaming, comic books, film, character, villain or superhero cosplay or anything in between, there’s no bigger, better and more EPIC than Comic Con. We’ll see you there.”