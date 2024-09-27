The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Irvine Partners and Measurebyte launch expert-guided communications maturity scorecard

Irvine Partners, a creative communications agency with an international footprint, has teamed up with marketing intelligence company Measurebyte to introduce a comprehensive communications maturity scorecard. This innovative tool is designed to empower businesses of all sizes to assess and enhance the effectiveness of their marketing strategies.

“We’ve seen clients boost their lead generation capabilities fourfold and increase revenue by up to 47% after implementing improvements identified through our Maturity Scorecard,” said Neil Pursey, CEO and co-founder of Measurebyte. “This partnership with Irvine Partners extends that capability into communications and will help more businesses unlock their full marketing potential.”

By partnering with Irvine Partners, Measurebyte has extended its renowned Maturity Scorecard to specifically address the unique challenges and opportunities within the communications industry. The scorecard provides a detailed evaluation of an organisation’s communications effectiveness across four critical pillars: Insights, Strategy, Creative, and Media.

Irvine Partners’ expertise in creative communications has been instrumental in tailoring the scorecard to meet the needs of businesses across multiple industry sectors.

“Unfortunately many marketing teams may not understand exactly what their communication needs are,” said Irvine Partners CEO Rachel Irvine “This benchmarking and measurement offering provides our clients the opportunity to assess and understand their needs and for us to better meet those needs.”.

Leading businesses such as Visa, Showmax, and Morningstar Credit have already benefited from the insights provided by the Communications Maturity Scorecard.

People moves

Atlantic fellow Kanyisa Booi joins Decode

Strategic reputation management powerhouse has appointed Kanyisa Booi, a Global Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity, as the Health Communications Lead.

Booi brings a wealth of experience in advocacy, content development, and stakeholder engagement, making her a valuable addition to our team. She will be responsible for establishing and running our health communications division.

Recognised in the 2014 Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list and named one of the 2021 Mail & Guardian Women of Power, Booi’s contributions to the health communication space are widely acknowledged.

She is also the Founding Editor of Eve’s Apple The Mag, a publication dedicated to feminist sexual health and gender advocacy.

Ask Afrika Founder the first African to chair ESOMAR Congress

Andrea Rademeyer, founder and executive chair at Ask Afrika has become the first African to chair the European Society for Opinion and Market Research (ESOMAR) annual congress. The conference took place in Athens from 8 to 11 September 2024.

She started Ask Afrika as a one-woman show in 1995 in Pretoria, and was driven by the desire to prove it is possible to be simultaneously successful and ethical, and this was a key reason for joining ESOMAR. In 2024 the company has grown to become the largest independent market research agency in South Africa, especially known for its innovative research methodologies, benchmarking studies and holding the TGI license since 2009.

“Just like the Acropolis here in Greece was built to give meaning to a society by celebrating a victory, I started Ask Afrika to give meaning to society by liberating the truth for humanity. This is the company’s purpose and drives all our work”, says Rademeyer. “To us, liberating the truth means publishing the perceptions of millions of citizens and consumers.”

“Having to rely on your own wit and energy to build a reputable business in a competitive industry dominated by stellar global groups, requires tenacity and flexibility, a sense of humour, and the ability to build a strong network with expertise. I believe it is vital for pioneering industries operating in pioneering continents like Africa, to take guidance from global organisations. This not only enables the pioneers to leapfrog in scaling their companies but also gives clients peace of mind because these companies are exposed to global best practices! ESOMAR has been instrumental in supporting the African research industry, and Ask Afrika, over many years,” Rademeyer explains.

She now serves on an ESOMAR Africa committee focusing on bringing the ESOMAR Conference to Africa in 2026.

loveLife appoints Nthabeleng Motsomi-Moshoeshoe as new chief executive officer

After months of searching and careful consideration, the New loveLife Trust (loveLife) board has appointed Nthabeleng Motsomi-Moshoeshoe as its new chief executive officer.

Motsomi-Moshoeshoe brings a wealth of experience, having held several positions and accumulating expertise over more than 18 years, from Southern-Eastern African regional experience and cross sector exposure (public, private and multilateral).

She is a leader in programme management and strategic information (planning, monitoring, evaluation, reporting and research) for health, social and development programmes, and possess extensive leadership and decision-making skills.

Motsomi-Moshoeshoe has held various positions in organisations such as the National Department of Health, African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF), Futures Group (Constella Futures), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Sonke Gender Justice Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, and recently the Education Development Centre.

Motsomi-Moshoeshoe has worked in specialist areas such as gender and feminism, genderqueerism including LGBTQI+, education, human rights, prison settings, people who use drugs (PWUD), Harm Reduction, and Orphan, Vulnerable, and Children programmes.

Minister Solly Malatsi reinforces USAASA board

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has announced the appointment of additional board members for the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) to reinforce the capacity of the board to function optimally and deliver on its mandate.

The three new boards members are:

Ms M Makobe,

Mr M Sadiki

Mr M Mnisi.

Mr. Mnisi will be the interim chairperson of the board.

“This is a dynamic group of qualified, ethical and capable South Africans representing the right balance of experience in the private sector and leadership in public service. Collectively they have demonstrated consistent professionalism throughout their careers. I’m confident that they are fit for purpose for the mission that lies ahead,” said Malatsi.

INMA Elevate Scholarship applications open

Apply now or nominate someone for the INMA Elevate Scholarship, a programme designed to elevate historically under-represented and disadvantaged groups in mid-level roles at news media companies.

Each year, INMA awards professionals who are committed to growing the news business and aspire to global best practices. Here are a couple success stories shared with us.

“Being part of the third cohort of the INMA Elevate Scholarship has been life-changing. The community and resources that were made available to me as a scholar greatly deepened my understanding of news management, the use of digital tools for better audience engagement, networking, and mentoring. I can confidently say my career has moved a notch higher because of the training and learning experience I had at INMA.” ~ Jamila Okertchiri, Journalist, Daily Guide Network

“The mentorship and guidance that accompanied the INMA Elevate scholarship program have been truly transformative. Through the live sessions, recorded webinars, and interactions with industry professionals from different newsrooms across the world, I have gained invaluable insights into the latest trends, techniques, and practices in media. The knowledge and expertise shared during these sessions have not only enhanced my academic learning, but have also equipped me with practical skills that are highly sought after in the modern news industry.” ~ Perseverance Javangwe, Information Officer/Editor, Community Voices Zimbabwe.

Click here for scholarship details and to apply by Friday, October 4 at 11:59 p.m. in your time zone.

Business moves

Lions Cricket and Primedia join forces in three-year media partnership

Lions Cricket and Primedia have forged an exclusive three-year media partnership that promises to elevate the spirit of The Pride of Jozi. This collaboration, unveiled on 25 September 2024, unites one of South Africa’s foremost cricket franchises with a leading media powerhouse, encompassing Primedia’s renowned radio stations 947, 702, and Primedia Out-of-Home.

Tobie Badenhorst, vice-president of Primedia Sport, expressed his enthusiasm. “We are incredibly proud to be associated with Lions Cricket, a professional outfit that embodies the spirit and resilience of Johannesburg. Their achievements from last season are nothing short of inspiring, and we look forward to being part of their continued success.

“Through this partnership, we aim to showcase the best of Johannesburg’s cricketing talent, from the senior teams to the incredible work being done in the development, and cricket for the deaf and blind programmes. At Primedia, we are committed to providing platforms that celebrate excellence and engage communities, and we’re thrilled to contribute to Lions Cricket’s journey.”

Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of Lions Cricket, said thepartnership with Primedia was a significant milestone for Lions Cricket. “It allows us to connect with our fans in more meaningful ways while celebrating the diverse teams and talent we have across all levels of the game.”

A new chapter for MSL South Africa as its regional offices join forces to reach new African – and global – markets

MSL South Africa – the PR and influencer arm of the Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA), has pivoted strategically.

In line with the new global MSL model, the first half of 2024, has seen the previously regionally centric brand undergo a national integration, with the Cape Town and Joburg offices being brought together under the leadership of national managing director, Gavin Etheridge.

Since its acquisition by PGA in 2018, MSL has operated according to a primarily regional structure, with its Cape Town and Joburg headquarters servicing a separate set of regionally-based clients. Under the new structure, the agency will see both teams combine forces to service its growing suite of local and multinational clients, more flexibly sharing staff resources, as well as leaning jointly on the key skills competencies of each office, from research and analytics to influencer relations.

Etheridge joined MSL in 2009 and has since had the honour of working on a diverse and challenging mix of award-winning campaigns featuring some of South Africa and the world’s most renowned brands, straddling different sectors and markets.

Engen’s enduring partnership with Nampo continues to empower farmers

Engen reaffirmed its support for the agricultural sector by partnering with Grain SA at Nampo Cape 2024.

Held from 11-14 September in Bredasdorp, Western Cape, the event marked its 5th anniversary and bringing together the best in agriculture, innovation, and technology.

This year’s theme, “Agriculture: The Backbone of Economic Growth,” highlighted the essential role the sector plays in driving sustainable development and food security.

Engen’s long-standing partnership with Nampo demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting South Africa’s farmers.