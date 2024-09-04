The annual MOST Awards will be postponed for 2024, as the organisers embark on a strategy to enhance the event and deliver a new-look return in 2025.

The MOST Awards have since 2010 recognised and celebrated sales performance excellence in the media industry, growing to become a calendar highlight that sets the benchmark for all media owners, media agencies and professionals to strive towards.

“The decision to pause the 2024 edition is a strategic one as we work to enhance the relevance of the Awards by delving deeper into industry trends, to deliver a future event that will be richer and more impactful than ever before,” says Lyndon Barends, managing director of Arena Holdings, which owns the MOST Awards.

He added, “We are crafting an experience that not only honours excellence but also pushes the boundaries of innovation and collaboration in the media industry. Next year will see a re-charged MOST Awards that will continue to set the gold standard for industry excellence.”