An activation to launch Wimpy’s last-gasp-of-winter R19.90 ‘Cappu-cci-no’ special has hit over one million views on TikTok.

The activation took place in the Mall of Africa, and was based off that sound every coffee lover lives for – the hiss of the ‘cci’ sound as the milk froths and hisses as baristas work their magic.

Jodi Law, brand manager for Wimpy South Africa, explains. “‘The cci sound – when a cappu-cci-no is being made – is synonymous with the delicious taste of the espresso-based coffee drink, so we leaned into this natural mnemonic, and worked with the beatboxers to freestyle the requests of our customers, in order to promote our R19.90 special.”

Morgan Beatbox, Remix and Thato Titisi were brought in on the gag.

Customers were surprised and delighted after the waitrons took their orders and asked said patrons for their favourite songs. The restaurant’s coffee machine was then converted into a DJ booth – with a twist – as these requests were then beatboxed by three of the country’s most iconic mouth-melodists.

Law says, “We’re dropping this special like it’s hot, as we head closer to the heat of Dezemba and the Festive Season!”