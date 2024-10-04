Yeah-yeah, some folks inherit star-spangled eyes

Hoo, they send you down to war, Lord

And when you ask ’em, “How much should we give?”

Hoo, they only answer, “More, more, more, more”

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no military son, son, Lord

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one

~ Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fortunate Son

This song was written about Vietnam and how the warmongers never send their own children to war. It was relevant in 1969 and it’s still relevant now.

World War Three. You couldn’t possibly have missed it. Israel attacked #Yemen, #Lebanon and #Palestine all on the same day. Ballistic missiles cut through the skies as I was talking to my friends in Jordan. They are based in Aqaba, a beautiful destination on the edge of the #RedSea, but also a viewing point to the retaliation attacks by Iran.

Iran fired 1000 ballistic missiles and drones on Israel in the first major retaliation in one year. Why? Because Israel killed #Nasrahallah the head of Hezbollah along with an Iranian official (which the media has not yet named).

Israel, well, not Israel, #Netanyahu, drunk with power, entered the UN General Assembly shortly before this happened. He stood up to address the organisation which, only a few weeks ago, he had shredded the charter of in front of the whole world. Obviously the entire hall walked out except the US and Israeli delegates.

He had props this time, Satanyahu. Two boards, one marked “the blessing” and one marked “the curse”. I don’t’ make this stuff up I watch the news so you don’t have to. The “blessing” showed a green map that removed all of Palestinian land, covered Syria, Lebanon and even Turkey as he proudly pointed out a great pipeline to the Europe.

The curse

The curse prop was coloured in black and highlighted Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Iran as a curse. It was not long after this that the assassinations happened and the Israeli ground troops pushed across the Lebanese border into a country that has no Hamas or hostages.

We were shown how Israel can do incredibly precision attacks in Lebanon but are unable to use the same technology to collect their hostages or to stop thousands of civilians killed in a genocidal war in Gaza and the West Bank.

During the Iranian retaliatory attack, we saw Netanyahu run to his bunker. Why do all these bad guys have bunkers and others have their children’s heads ripped off by shrapnel, surrounded by obliterated buildings and covered in white phosphorous?

In the time it took him to run, 50 children were killed in Beirut. #Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, not the border, the capital. Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Palestine and Iran have the right to defend themselves. That was the throw away line of the Zionist rhetoric used to justify killing and starving millions of Palestinians.

And now that Israel has crossed a ‘red line’ into Lebanon, the rhetoric has swung to the be utilised against Bibi. We even heard that Mossad’s head office is safely tucked behind “human shields” in the centre of Tel Aviv. How does that rhetoric land now?

Precision attack

No Israeli civilians were killed in Iran’s attack and Israel will have you believe it was a failed attack. I think if it was the other way round, Iran would call it a “precision attack” that deliberately didn’t’ target civilians but targeted key infrastructiure.

Listen, before you get the wrong idea, I’m not pro-Iran. It’s a country filled with extreme ideology. And the one thing we all know, is don’t mess with Iran. It’s a bit like taking a shot at Putin. Never going to end well even if you have star-spangled eyes.

My friends are stuck in Jordan (supposedly neutral space in the region). I watched images from their balcony as the airstrikes ploughed across the sky. Shortly after airports were grounded and there is no other way out of the area. Jordan confirmed last night that it intercepted missiles from Iran in Israel’s defence and at the same time we learnt the most frightening thing of all: Israel attacked a Russian military base in Syria.

It really does look like we have entered world war. And all because of a man, kept in power through 21 coalitions, no longer has any choice. If he steps down now he will be arrested for war crimes. The world doesn’t like watching the death of 170 journalists and thousands of aid workers. He’s push forward until someone stops him. That’s how war works.

Fully fully fully

The US came out to say the are “fully fully fully” behind Israel, this after their deathly silence over the attack on Lebanon. They were silent when one million people Lebanese people were displaced in a week. This is not Gaza, they realise that right? This is a country that has nothing to do with Israel.

Then Iran started chanting “Death to America”. Be afraid, be very afraid especially as Putin gives a side eye to the damage to its artillery in Syria all the while bombing the life out of Ukraine. Two madmen on the battlefield? May God save the innocents.

Some folks are born made to wave the flag

Hoo, they’re red, white and blue

And when the band plays “Hail to the chief”

Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord

~ Credence Clearwater Revival

What a week. It’s safe to say we all deserve a weekend.

Home ground

That’s the top story and it’s terrifying but then we look around us here on home ground and it’s a battlefield itself. We discovered eighteen bodies gunned down in #Lusikisiki (a town that is also close to my heart) it’s very close to Port St Johns, the Wild Coast destination and home of the #SardineRun.

Of the 18 murdered fifteen were women and children. Sounds like a statistic out of #Gaza, doesn’t it? But no, this war is right here, on South African soil. The political parties and cops descended like vultures on the media hype, picking at attention as they stepped over bodies.

No one really knows what happened here unless you speak to #SenzoMchunu, who believes he is hot on the trail of the perpetrator and has one of the suspects in custody. I don’t believe him, just like I didn’t believe the cops when they said they knew who killed Senzo. Just like I rolled my eyes when they said they were about to arrest AKA’s assassin and they still have no idea where #JoshlinSmith is.

There is a war zone right here and we are powerless. Imagine how it feels in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and Syria?

Out of control

There is a bunch of other news, none as important as the fact that we are running out of water, fast. This should be the headline on every station, and we should be putting massive resources behind this life threatening doomsday termed #DayZero. We haven’t though, we roll on with water tanker tenders and buckets on our heads.

Get this statistic: 17 million people have applied for the R370 grant. That’s a third of our country, unemployed yet eligible for employment. It’s out of control South Africa.

In politrix the DA have threatened to leave the GNU because of the ousting of #CilliersBrink as #TshwaneMayor. I’m confused, didn’t the DA leave the GNU already? Minister of Alles, Fikile #Mbalula said that Helen must not be a “cry baby”. I’m beginning to like this man more each day. Not because he’s any good but because of the entertainment value he brings.

If you ask cupcake, the Prez will tell you that the first 100 days of the GNU has been a tremendous success. That the GNU will not only survive, it will thrive. Sounds a bit like #ChairmanMao. Yes the emperor still has no clothes.

And then #Simelane (the VBS chick) has admitted to an illicit coffee shop, and it looks like her goose is cooked as #ActionSA lays criminal charges against her. #ItAintMe. This is the same Action SA that turned their backs on their voters and aligned themselves with the ANC to unseat Brink, the unfortunate son.

Madam Mkhwebane

Busi, Madam, Mkhwebane had her attempt to loot a further million rand out of our judiciary chopped and in return her counsel #DaliWordsmithMpofu got an earful from the authorities, it was nice to see Dali quiet for a change.

MK are still finding their feet, they woke up and realised they had work to do and the first item on the agenda is dethroned ex-Judge Hlophe and why he cannot join the JSC interviews to appoint new judges. How much shall we give? “More, more, more” #ItAintMe

To wrap up South Africa as my words get scoffed before I even make my point. Crazy #PastorMboro said he never meant to hurt anyone, he just wanted to frighten them by wielding a panga at a kids school. How unfortunate, son. The man who rode over a kid for taking an orange has said that he never meant to hurt the child. The child’s legs are smashed and that kid’s life will never be the same. An orange? Come on! #ItAintMe.

The story of the women looking for food in a pigsty who were subsequently being shot dead and fed to the pigs is all over international news. Great for #BrandSouthAfrica. What are we doing here? And where are we going? Then, a drug mule at Oliver Tambo was found with 110 bullets of cocaine inside her. How is that even possible?

Taking no prisoners

Extortionists were shot and killed – the cops are not taking prisoners and #Emfuleni has not paid salaries after Eskom attached its accounts. No surprises there. #ZiziKodwa’s case was postponed, and a baby boy was left severely brain-damaged because staff at the Themba Hospital left a woman in labour for five hours. Can someone call #TomLondon?

Finally, just when you think you’ve got through all the crazy headlines, Tiger Brands tried to kill us again this time with #TopScore porridge that has quickly been removed from the shelves. Whatever happened to that #Listeriosis case? #ItAintMe

Between weather warnings and a summer that never arrived, South Africans fired up their braais in the cold as the Springboks tore chunks out of Argentina. They won the cup and no one wins like South Africans. We had streakers on the pitch, not one but a good few. When the victory pictures were taken: Gayton, the nation’s darling, MacKenzie dive bombed the shot. The crowd roared in appreciation.

#Etzebeth took the title of most capped in the history of the Springboks and our smiles were so broad, our voices so loud and our pride shone through all the nasty stuff we’ve had to endure. Thank you gents, for making our week bearable. Nando’s came out with a belter of an advert just in time. Billboards reading: “Hulle eet nie wat ons eet nie” had South Africa howling.

Back in the USA

Back in the USA we saw the Vice President’s debate which was immensely boring, skip it, I watched it for you. And probably the biggest story across America this week was #PDiddy and the nasties that are coming out of the woodwork. Tunnels under his mansion, bottles of GHB, drugging girls and shoving them in suitcases onto planes, kids as young as nine. It is revolting to watch and it is impossible to look away.

Over 100 people have come together with their cases to launch their own legal attack on the Diddler. What do you think comes next? There is a list of names that will make your eyes water, many of the world’s fortunate sons are on that list. #ItAintMe. I ain’t no fortunate one. More on this next week I’m sure.

Some folks are born silver spoon in hand

Lord, don’t they help themselves, Lord?

But when the taxman come to the door

Lord, the house lookin’ like a rummage sale.

It Aint Me.

Credence Clearwater Revival

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface of a horrendous media week. Stay safe, stay warm and be kind to your fellow humans.