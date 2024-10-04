”It’s been an 18 month journey to figure out how to stand out while staying true to our African roots.”

Lourandi Kriel, CEO of Sweepsouth, says the on-demand domestic service brand has created “a new identity that speaks to the vibrant and bold personalities that bring joy to our customers’ lives on a daily basis”.

It’s been 10 years since Sweepsouth was founded. Cofounder, Aisha Pandor, explains that when they started out, digital platforms in the domestic service industry were still a novel concept.

“Customers are now more tech savvy than ever before and their needs as well as expectations have grown over the years. We’re reinvigorating the brand to let them know that we’ll meet them where they are,” she says.

By incorporating a new palette, striking photography and an updated logo, Sweepsouth has ventured to shape its new identity around connection.

“When you visit the platform you know right away that it’s a South African brand. One that’s deeply embedded in local culture and tied to the people who make it such an incredible country,” says Kriel.

Along with welcoming more life and colour into their visual identity, Sweepsouth has expanded its service offering to include garden maintenance, car washing, heavy lifting, as well as pool and window cleaning.

“We’ve always strived to be trustworthy, caring and authentic, and the rebrand reinforces these values,” says Kriel. “Whether it’s through sparkling clean homes or the dignified work opportunities we provide, the refresh truly personifies the joy and positivity we bring to people’s lives through the work we do.”