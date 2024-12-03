As an even more emboldened Donald Trump readies for his return to the White House, the world’s press is reevaluating how it covers his tenure.

In a post-U.S. election discussion, members of the World Editors Forum Board, along with guest editors from Italy, India, South Africa, and Brazil – countries where independent media have faced sustained attacks from hostile leaders – shared insights and strategies for navigating these challenges effectively.

Here are five suggested steps going forward.

1 Read the room

Recognise that audiences and power dynamics have shifted, and narratives are no longer universally shared; be mindful of the harm that other media can do to you, your staff and brand reputation.

Understand where your audiences are, what they are faced with, particularly in the context of social media manipulation. Acknowledge the ability of social media to infiltrate places and rooms beyond your reach.

2 React to need, not provocation

Do not give oxygen to the ridiculous, reserve attention for when it matters, like when the integrity of a journalist or a media company is at stake, or when there is a call for violence. Recognise that provocation is often a deliberate strategy to draw attention from issues that matter and need scrutiny.

3 Integrity above ideology

Watch out for your own biases, and guard against ideology and emotion; report accurately, fairly, with context, without bias – don’t react to everything.

4 Rebuild trust

Work at earning back trust: meet audiences where they are; listen to their needs, share stories relevant to them, and connect them to your journalists and newsrooms to foster healthier engagement.

5 Protect to serve

Safeguard your staff, keep them informed, provide support and care for the mental health problems that a hostile environment creates for your reporters, their families, and you and yours.

This story was first published by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Lucinda Jordaan is a WAN-IFRA correspondent in Africa.

