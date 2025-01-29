As the world continues to adapt to digital transformation with a myriad of technology use cases and ‘everything-as-a-service’, consumers are navigating balancing their digital presence with living authentically ‘human’ lives.

The shift in digital consumer communications is shaping the way brands engage, connect and build loyalty with audiences.

This shift is inevitable and as such, brand custodians and PR agency partners have a greater responsibility to counsel on the opportunities, benefits and risks whilst driving impact for clients.

The blessing and curse of AI

Generative AI tools and recommendation engines come with the promise of efficiency and hyperpersonalised communication at scale, but the risks of AI in managing brand reputation and misinformation are increasing.

Agency partners who develop digital communications strategies would need to keep their finger on the pulse and provide guidance and counsel on best practice, ethical considerations and regulatory updates as AI practices evolve.

There is also a risk in audiences dissociating from brands where AI generated content lacks human ingenuity. Media and consumers have become acutely aware of AI generated content and developing authentic communication with relevant, transparent and trusted human insights is key.

The role of privacy in communication strategies

Data privacy remains a critical consideration for businesses processing, storing and sharing customer information and marketing to audiences, whether in their operating regions or across the world.

Regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) have not only set a sound precedent for protecting consumers, it has also shifted the way businesses adopt privacy-centric technology solutions.

While these regulations limit targeted advertising, it provides a platform for tech-focused companies to promote ethical data analytics and marketing practices through broader campaign strategies that reach a wider audience.

Public relations strategies could include educating customers on the importance of data privacy and the brand’s commitment to ethical data usage.

Migration to different platforms at various life stages

The shifts in online platform usage at different life stages, in addition to new platforms gaining traction with audiences, call for a deeper interrogation of what to communicate where and when.

For example, according to consumer research from GWI on the global media landscape, influencer marketing enables more inclusive experiences, Gen Z audiences prefer social media over search engines for product research and podcasts may work in some regions and not in others.

Knowing which platforms generate the best results for which audiences based on factors such as age, geographic location and cultural context will enable communicators to develop brand-relevant tactics and more impactful campaigns that add value to both consumers and businesses.

A move from promotional to entertaining, short-form content

With a plethora of news and entertainment options online, audiences are looking to get the best value in the quickest time.

Simplified, entertaining messaging, short videos and easy digestible visual content will be the best way to communicate key messages to inundated consumers. Hootsuite’s Social Trends 2025 report shows brands are prioritising entertainment-driven content with nearly 50% of respondents focusing on engaging, informative posts over direct promotions.

This creates the opportunity for closer collaboration between communication specialists and creatives to ensure the brand positioning narrative and subsequent content marketing campaigns offer consumer audiences the best value while keeping them engaged and responsive to calls to action.

Global trends with local nuances

News and trendjacking has been a proven tactic used by public relations professionals and marketers for brands aiming to comment on relevant topics and join conversations that are of interest to their target audience.

The Hootsuite Social trends report highlights a key trend in 2024 that continues into 2025 – the outbound engagement trend – where brands strategically engage with trending content from digital creators by posting comments that are relevant to their industry at the right time.

This could be a useful social media engagement strategy, but only impactful when understanding the local nuances compared to macro-level sentiment on the trend or topic.

Similarly, when developing bigger brand campaigns targeting a global audience, it is important to deep dive into the cultural context and audience trends of each region to understand the nuances and effectively tailor communications and content to reduce brand risk.

These are just a few of the trends to guide brands and communications experts in their role in shaping the future of digital consumer communications in 2025.

Shey Nel is a consumer tech BUD at DUO Marketing + Communications in Cape Town. DUO Marketing + Communications has a robust upskilling and training programme and digital handbook for our PR and Digital marketing specialists to ensure we stay ahead of local and global trends and provide counsel on sound strategies and campaigns for consumer and enterprise technology brands.