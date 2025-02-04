The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Call for entries: 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has announced that entries for the 2025 edition of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards are officially open. The deadline for submissions is Monday, 31 March 2025.

The awards, organised by Sanef, will celebrate journalistic excellence in stories published or broadcast between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2024. Please note that the submission deadline will not be extended due to the time-consuming adjudication process. Winners will be honoured at a prestigious event scheduled for June 2025, with the venue to be confirmed in Gauteng.

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards are designed to encourage and recognise outstanding journalistic work across South Africa. Over the years, these awards have become a cornerstone of journalistic excellence, highlighting the critical contributions of the media to our democracy.

Journalists and media professionals are encouraged to submit their entries by sending their documents toentries@sikuvileawards.co.za. For more information on the submission process and guidelines, please visit https://sikuvileawards.co.za.

IMM Institute to announce winners of awards, during Gala dinner on 7 March 2025

The IMM Institute will host its annual Gala Dinner at which it will present its esteemed IMM Excellence Awards on 7 March 2025. The dinner will not only honour those who have excelled in the fields of marketing and supply chain excellence but also offer an opportunity for professionals in those fields to mingle and network.

Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM institute, said the dinner, to be held at the Maslow in Sandton, brings together professionals in both sectors given that there is an increasing need for the integration of marketing with supply chain.

“Achieving this involves seamless collaboration between marketing and supply chain teams, eliminating silos, and ensuring that all practices uphold the highest standards in environmental, social, and governance affairs,” she explains.

Gregory noted that “in a dynamic environment, it’s vital for brands to adapt to meet a modern audience’s expectations. This means engaging with consumers where they are and on their preferred platforms while also demonstrating an unwavering commitment to principles of the circular economy”.

Gregory adds that the IMM Institute is “excited to have award-winning marketing and media entrepreneur Pat Mahlangu deliver the keynote address”.

Mahlangu, who has more than a decade of experience in the sector, is the founder of Pat on Brands, a digital platform at the forefront of brand insights.

“At the banquet, we will bestow the coveted IMM Institute Excellence Awards in ten categories,” says Gregory.

Marketer of the Year;

Emerging Marketer of the Year;

Marketing Student of the Year;

Corporate Marketing Team of the Year;

Supply Chain Professional of the Year;

Supply Chain Student of the Year;

Corporate Supply Chain Team of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

SABC to broadcast repeat of Grammy Awards on Saturday

S3 is pleased to announce that the channel has acquired the licence to broadcast the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday, 3 February 2025 from 19:00 until 22:30 and the repeat on Saturday 8 February at 19:30.

The Grammy Awards are presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry. They were originally called the Gramophone Awards, as the trophy depicts a gilded gramophone and are regarded by many as the most prestigious and significant awards in the music industry worldwide.

A series of special performances will highlight the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including the annual In Memoriam segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles.

Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder are set to appear.

Kyocera earns global recognition in 2025 BLI Awards

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has announced the latest global recognition from Keypoint Intelligence which offers significant local impact. The accolades solidify the company’s reputation as a leader in innovative and reliable printing technology.

Kyocera has been honoured with the 2025-2027 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award and two 2025 Pick Awards for its cutting-edge devices, the TASKalfa MA3500ci and ECOSYS MA4000cix.

These awards underline Kyocera’s commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses.

KLA voted one of SA’s Best Places to Work

KLA, a South African consumer insights company with offices in South Africa and the UK, has been recognised as one of the Best Places to Work in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. The company received some of its highest scores in the categories of “Treated with Respect,” “Happiness,” and “Proud to Work Here.”

Managing director Babalwa Donkrag expressed her pride in the team’s achievement, stating: “At KLA, we are committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, respected, and inspired. This recognition reflects the core of our company culture and the dedication of our team. An engaged and motivated team drives innovation, delivers high-quality work, and strengthens client relationships.”

This achievement highlights KLA’s ongoing dedication to fostering a positive workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing and engagement. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za