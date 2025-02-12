World Radio Day is a powerful reminder of the enduring influence of radio – a medium that has continuously adapted and evolved in an ever-changing digital landscape.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through technology, radio remains a cornerstone of live, personal communication.

Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester has witnessed firsthand the evolution of radio through decades of change. His extensive career, marked by memorable moments on air and a commitment to genuine storytelling, provides invaluable insights into how radio continues to thrive amid emerging technologies.

In celebration of World Radio Day on 13 February, Bester opens up about his journey in the radio industry, the challenges and triumphs along the way, and his vision for the future of the medium.

Why do you think radio remains such an important medium in 2025?

I believe radio has remained a relevant and vital medium because it has always embraced new technologies rather than resisting them. Elements like TV, CDs, tapes, online streaming, websites and, these days, social media could all have been threats to the radio industry on a global scale – but they never replaced it.

By working with these innovations and incorporating them into its content delivery, radio has managed to stay both current and essential. This is radio remains so powerful; its openness to change is key.

How has radio shaped the person you have become over the years?

Radio has taught me invaluable lessons in one-on-one communication. Broadcasting feels like having a personal conversation with a single listener on the other side, and that personal touch has profoundly influenced how I approach every conversation, both on and off the air.

What are some of your most memorable moments on air?

There are so many moments that come to mind when I try and think of my most memorable moments on air. I have had the pleasure of speaking to and interviewing a number of famous people, but my most memorable moments come from the listeners who call in and are part of the interaction and the conversation.

Whether it’s kids participating in our ‘Friday’s My Day’ segment or adult callers sharing insightful—and often funny—comments, those moments have truly shaped my journey on air.

Breakfast With Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM has an incredibly loyal fanbase and has won numerous radio awards. What is it about the show that you think listeners love?

I am incredibly grateful for the way our show has landed. It has come a massive part of people’s mornings across Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo – and even the rest of the country. We have a really strong team.

Each person knows exactly what they need to deliver and bring to the table. We’re all on the lookout for great content and angles from South Africa and around the world and we try very hard to keep up with what South Africans want to talk about and hear during their mornings.

We work hard to make our listeners feel like part of our family, and that connection is what really sets our show apart.

What inspires you to still do radio after so many years in the industry?

What keeps me inspired is the uniqueness of every broadcast. Every show is different. Every day brings new news and fresh topics in this fast-moving world.

With social media making it easier to stay updated – and unpacking these conversations with our listeners is something I love doing.

The live nature of radio keeps the energy high and it keeps me interested and motivated to deliver quality content.

What type of radio do you enjoy listening to, and how has it shaped the broadcaster you are today?

Local radio remains my favourite because it is in tune with what is happening both locally and globally. I appreciate presenters who combine humour with insights that matter to everyday life.

That personal touch, the sense of connection they foster, has greatly influenced my approach as a broadcaster. I admire voices that seem like friends – those who present the world with warmth and authenticity.

What can listeners expect from ‘Breakfast With Martin Bester’ on Jacaranda FM this year? Are you doing anything different?

The ‘Breakfast With Martin Bester’ team has exciting plans for 2025. This year will feature a celebration of South African food culture and its global influences. Our show will highlight diverse culinary experiences – from Italy, Ethiopia, Korea to Mozambique – and how we can experience them right here in our city.

We are going to be getting out there and sampling these foods, enjoying them and celebrating them. Our aim is to continuously surprise our audience and deliver content that truly resonates. That is what we as a team pride ourselves in and stive for.

We have a range of incredible events lined up, and I’m very excited about what the year has in store.

What do you think the future of radio looks like?

The future of radio is evolving alongside technology. Today, everything is on camera and people want to see what is going on in the studio, they want to communicate via the studio but also via social media, they want to comment on blog posts and they want to revisit a moment on air.

Podcasting has become a natural extension of radio, allowing for deeper dives into topics that don’t always fit into a traditional broadcast. Social media has also enriched the experience by enabling real-time engagement and revisiting memorable moments.

While the live, personalised touch of radio remains irreplaceable, integrating these digital platforms creates a more comprehensive and interactive experience. Radio’s evolution – merging traditional broadcast with modern technology – ensures it will continue to be a vibrant and essential medium.

As the world celebrates the magic and power radio has in sparking conversations and entertaining billions across the globe, World Radio Day stands as a powerful reminder of the medium’s influence.