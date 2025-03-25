The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Gateway triumphs at Footprint Marketing Awards

Gateway Theatre of Shopping has once again cemented its reputation as a leader in retail marketing, winning three gold, six silver, and one bronze awards at the prestigious Footprint Marketing Awards.

Hosted annually by the South African Council of Shopping Centres, the Footprint Awards celebrate marketing excellence in the shopping centre industry. Gateway’s award-winning campaigns showcased its commitment to delivering entertainment-driven experiences that resonate with visitors.

Among the gold-winning initiatives was the A-MAZE-ING MAZE Experience, an imaginative, family-friendly activation that transformed the mall’s cinema level into an interactive wonderland for three months.

“We are incredibly humbled and honoured to have received these prestigious awards at the SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards,” said Ayesha Sewbaran, marketing manager at Gateway. “Winning top honours in KwaZulu-Natal and nationally means the world to our team. These accolades are a testament to the passion, creativity, and hard work that goes into every campaign we create. But, the real reward is seeing our shoppers engage with our initiatives, enjoy their experiences, and ultimately experience Gateway to its fullest,” she added.

Also securing a gold award was the gifting concierge, a first-of-its-kind service in South Africa, offering free year-round gift-wrapping for shoppers who met a minimum spend. Beyond adding convenience, the initiative raised over R400 000 for Reach for a Dream, helping to make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. Gateway’s third gold award recognised its Disney-inspired festive Lego activation, which turned the mall into a magical holiday destination.

The centre’s silver awards honoured a wide range of campaigns, including Destination Fashion, aligned with the Hollywoodbets Durban July, and the Change in Action NPO Project, which supported 20 charities over four months. The Rugby World Cup pre-match events also stood out, drawing crowds for screenings and entertainment that significantly boosted tenant trade, particularly in the food court.

WPP named top company on Effective 100 List, securing the WARC 2025 triple crown

WPP has taken the triple crown in the WARC 100 Lists for 2025 after being named the number one company in the WARC Effective 100. This recognition, awarded by a leading authority in marketing effectiveness, highlights WPP’s commitment to delivering impactful and results-driven solutions for its clients. The news follows WPP ranking first in WARC’s Media 100 and Creative 100 lists earlier this month.

Ogilvy continues its reign as the leading agency network in the Effective 100 for the third year running after topping the WARCCreative 100, with VML also placing in the top four. Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker and AKQA were also recognised in the top 25, demonstrating the company’s combined creative and strategic abilities in driving impactful client campaigns.

WPP agencies led the media agency effectiveness rankings, capturing four of the top ten positions. Wavemaker Mumbai secured the number one spot, while Mindshare New York, EssenceMediacom New York, Mindshare Amsterdam, Mindshare Mumbai and Wavemaker London also earned places in the top 20.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Securing the WARC triple crown underscores the talent and dedication of our teams. These rankings emphasise our commitment to delivering creative and innovative ideas that drive tangible results and growth for our clients. It’s a proud moment to see so many of our agencies recognised globally for their outstanding work.”

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2025 Submission Deadline Approaching!

The deadline for submissions to the prestigious 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards is fast approaching — March 31, 2025.

This is your chance to showcase impactful journalism — whether in investigative reporting, breaking news, feature writing, business and politics, or photojournalism.

There will be no extensions due to the tight judging schedule and the organisational work required ahead of the awards ceremony on Saturday, 28 June 2025.

Since the call for entries opened on 3 February, journalists across print, digital, and broadcast media have been invited to submit their best work from 1 January 1 to 31 December 2024. If you have not submitted yet, now is the time to act!

Sanef’s chairperson and Sunday Times editor, Makhudu Sefara, urges journalists to avoid last-minute submissions. “Procrastination is the enemy of opportunity. Submit your entries while there’s still time—do not risk missing out due to unforeseen circumstances,” Sefara said.

Submit your entries long before 31 March to entries@sikuvileawards.co.za

5FM nominated for Urban Music Awards

5FM has received three international nominations from the Urban Music Awards South Africa (UMA SA). Founded in 2003 in the United Kingdom, expanding into the USA in 2007, the Caribbean in 2008, and Asia in 2009, the awards have now expanded into South Africa with the mission to elevate South African music, musicians, producers, DJs, and artists to the global stage – bringing South African Music to the World. The Urban Music Awards South Africa will debut on Sunday, 4 May 2025, at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. The awards that 5FM has been nominated for are: Best South African Radio Station 5FM

Best South African Radio Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

Best South African Radio Show: 5 Hip Hop Nights 5FM and Good Hope FM’s business manager, Masi Mdingane, said, “We are thrilled by the UMA’s expansion into South Africa, and even more so by our 3 nominations. 5FM has always been known as THE hotspot for all things youth in South Africa, the driving force behind every conversation that matters to young movers and shakers, as well as a launchpad for Mzansi’s hottest new talent. The recognition by the UMA shows that SA music is making waves globally, Ampli5ed by 5FM.” Good Hope celebrates UMA nominations Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original radio station, has received recognition in two prestigious UMA categories: Best Radio Station (South Africa) and Best Radio Show for The Great Drive with Kyeezi. Founded in 2003 in the United Kingdom, with expansions into the USA in 2007, the Caribbean in 2008, and Asia in 2009, the Urban Music Awards have now launched in South Africa, aiming to elevate the local music scene and showcase South African talent on a global platform. The awards will debut in South Africa on Sunday, 4 May 2025, at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. Good Hope FM, known for its vibrant and diverse programming that has shaped the sound of Cape Town for decades, is proud to be nominated for these coveted awards. Good Hope FM and 5FM’s business manager, Masi Mdingane, says, “We are beyond thrilled with these nominations from the Urban Music Awards. Good Hope FM and The Great Drive with Kyeezi has been an iconic part of Good Hope FM and Cape Town’s daily staple, delivering the best in Mother City music, as well as cutting edge and engaging content, whilst also reaching out to actively support the communities close to our hearts. We’re proud to be recognized as part of the crème de la crème in the industry, and these nominations reflect the incredible work of our team and the unwavering support from our listeners.”

Woman of Stature Awards: A decade of recognising excellence and empowering South African women across industries

Gender equality in South Africa remains a pressing issue. Women occupy only 30% of executive positions in corporate South Africa, despite making up more than half of the population. Addressing these challenges requires recognition, empowerment, and tangible support for women breaking barriers in their respective industries.

Against this backdrop, the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa marks a major milestone in 2025, celebrating its 10th season as a platform to recognise exceptional South African women across industries, including arts & culture, sport, business, media, education, mining, engineering and hospitality to name a few.

With over 700 nominations received this year, the record-breaking 134 nominees reflect the growing demand for platforms that honour women who making a difference. These awards shine a spotlight on those who drive economic growth, social change, and industry excellence, while also advocating for greater gender inclusivity.

“Recognition is a powerful tool for empowerment,” says Charlotte du Plessis, CEO and Founder of the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa. “By celebrating the achievements of these outstanding women, we not only validate their hard work and impact but also inspire others to step into leadership roles. Gender inclusivity is not just a moral imperative—it’s an economic and social necessity for South Africa.”

The highly anticipated gala evening for the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa will take place on 12 April 2025 at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg.

Secure your seat at this prestigious event by visiting: https://wosawardsglobal.com/

Standard Bank names Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand for fourth consecutive year

Standard Bank has once again been ranked as Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand for 2025. Earlier in the month, the bank was acknowledged as South Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand in the South Africa Top 100 Brands report.

This accolade marks the fourth consecutive year that Brand Finance’s annual ranking of the Global Top 500 Banking Brands has acknowledged the bank, reflecting the high standing in which it is consistently held.

Every year, Brand Finance assesses 5 000 of the biggest brands across the world, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across different sectors. The world’s top 500 most valuable and strongest banking brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 Banks ranking.

“We are very pleased and honoured to receive these prestigious accolades for a fourth consecutive year. This acknowledgement reflects the trust that we have built and our commitment to providing consistently excellent service to our clients,” said Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group Chief Executive.

“Africa is our home, and we strive to drive her growth every day, a commitment which these awards reaffirm. We believe that these important awards reflect the uncompromising commitment of our people to deliver services to our diverse client base and driving value for all stakeholders,” added Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank group chief operating officer.