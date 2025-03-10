Communication practitioners have a duty to function as custodians of truth, resisting the urge to amplify misleading narratives that divide societies along racial, political, or economic lines.

Just look at any newspaper or listen to any news broadcast over the past few weeks, and you will see the negative effects of public narratives that are based on divisive rhetorics – such as the threats to cut aid to South Africa and the fiasco around a delayed Budget, to name just two examples.

A clear framework

Without a clear framework for ethical conduct and professional standards – one that prioritises transparency, honesty, and accountability – communication can easily devolve into a tool for misinformation, with severe consequences such as reputational damage, loss of stakeholder trust, and financial instability.

We recently commemorated Ethics Month (in February). I see a month such as this, as an opportune moment to reflect on the ethical responsibilities of PR and communications professionals, the solutions aimed at rectifying miscommunication, and the professionalising of the PR and communications profession.

In an era where misinformation and biased narratives threaten to undermine trust in institutions, ethical communication is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity.

With the increasing assault on fact checkers, the burden falls onto communicators and PR professionals, who are uniquely positioned and have the power to shape narratives, influence public perception, and guide decision-making, based on facts.

The rumour mill

Ethical lapses in communication can lead to far-reaching consequences, from undermining reputations to causing economic harm and repercussions. Practitioners across government, agencies, and the private sector must reinforce ethical standards to ensure transparency, truthfulness and accountability.

Confusion and rumours will flourish in the absence of transparency and truthfulness – just look at the rumour mill and its wild speculation about our exit from AGOA later this year.

There is a broader continental context to this urgent need for truthfulness, too. Several African nations will go to the polls in 2025 and as new governments take office, ethical communication and transparency will be vital in building trust and ensuring democratic accountability.

Effective communication in government informs, educates, and empowers citizens. Well-crafted messages can dispel misinformation, clarify policy decisions, and foster civic communication. When government communicators excel at their jobs, they enhance public understanding and strengthen the democratic process.

Listed companies need honest communication

The corporate sector is no less affected. Publicly listed companies need to implement transparent, honest communication to maintain shareholder confidence. Inadequate crisis management can result in reputational and financial losses, impacting stock prices and long-term stability as shareholder confidence erodes.

The PR and communications industry must embrace ethics as a core pillar of professionalisation. Let this be a call to action for every PR and communications professional to champion ethical standards in discharging their responsibilities.

Ethics are at the foundation of a sustainable society where it fosters transparency, accountability, and good governance. A move to ethical communication will ensure better decisions, fewer negative repercussions, and more balanced, sustainable societies.