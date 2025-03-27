Greenwashing by fossil fuel companies pervades the South African media, with deceptive adverts from the country’s six largest petroleum companies − including Sasol, Shell, and TotalEnergies − reaching a whopping 15 million people each month.

These are some of the findings of the first report compiled in South Africa about the nature and extent of fossil fuel advertising.

Called Smoke and Mirrors: Decoding Fossil Fuel Industry Advertising in South Africa, the report was compiled by Fossil Ad Ban (FAB), a campaign of the climate activist group Fossil Free South Africa, and launched in Cape Town in late February.

The researchers examined over 200 advertisements placed on television, radio, digital, print and outdoor media, between May and July 2024. They found that through strategically crafted language and imagery, fossil fuel companies are creating the impression of being committed to renewable energy and helping communities to thrive.

In reality, they are continuing to fuel the climate crisis, which is destroying a rising number of people’s lives.

Pure deception

The report also draws upon similar international studies and academic research to assess how fossil fuel companies use advertising to shape public perception.

“Looking at these ads, you’d think fossil fuel companies were in the business of producing wind turbines, solar panels, or even picnic blankets – which is pure deception,” said FAB campaign manager Lazola Kati. “The vast majority of their projects and investments remain in fossil fuels, with a mere token commitment to renewable energy.

“They are actively working against the very things that the adverts depict but want to benefit from the image of sustainability.”

Greenwashing is a key tactic used by fossil fuel companies to delay taking action on the climate crisis, but many South Africans are unaware that they are seeing it in their daily lives and that it is shaping their perceptions.

This report is a critical first step in identifying these deceptive practices, informing the public and policymakers about it, and pushing for accountability.

Smoke and mirrors

Recurring themes in the advertisements include fossil fuel companies’ claims of being environmentally responsible, committed to society’s future, and concerned about people’s wellbeing, the report found.

These messages are conveyed through colloquial language, images of wind turbines and solar panels, happy people, references to science and technology, and claims of positive impacts on employees and communities.

In truth, fossil fuel companies invest a negligible amount on renewables while continuing to expand their fossil fuel activities, which is escalating the climate crisis and devastating countless lives, along with the natural ecosystems upon which human communities depend.

FAB is calling for the City of Cape Town as a start, and ultimately all of South Africa, to ban fossil fuel advertisements in line with a call from the United Nations, following in the footsteps of France and The Hague − and as happened for the tobacco industry in the past.

The report recommends that the interpretation of greenwashing should be expanded from misleading environmental claims to include deceptive imagery and language, and that fossil fuel companies should be investigated for greenwashing over all their misleading advertisements.

A growing movement

The Hague recently became the first city to institute a wholesale ban on public advertisements for high-carbon industries, including petrol, diesel, and aviation. Martine Dopppen of Reclame Fossielvrij (Fossil Free Advertising) attended the launch of the FAB report.

She emphasised the growing movement for a fossil fuel ad ban: 50 campaigns worldwide are pushing for similar bans, with over 20 municipalities already taking some action. “I hope Cape Town and other South African cities will follow,” she said.

“Fossil fuel propaganda is causing a green future to slip away from us,” said GOOD’s national youth organiser Kaden Arguile at the launch. The GOOD Party is the first political party to endorse the FAB campaign.

“The concept of a fossil ad ban needs to be amplified. Collaboration between political parties and non-governmental organisations is needed to achieve this vision.”

Find the FAB report here.

For more information and interviews, contact Lazola Kati at lazola@fossilfreesa.org.za/ 072 956 7753 or Thameena Dhansay at thameena@fossilfreesa.org.za/ 0641147594.

The Fossil Ad Ban campaign is a programme of Fossil Free South Africa. Drawing inspiration from similar campaigns in Europe, Australia and Canada, it is working to persuade South African regulators to ban fossil fuel advertising. It calls on individuals, organisations, businesses, and government entities to pledge their support for action against greenwashing in South Africa.