It’s 4am on the sixth day of #Ramadan in South Africa. I started my morning with fruit juice, yoghurt and some good #Ricoffy. I am blessed. Ramadan is a time of reflection about your relationship with God, a time of self-discipline and a time of obligatory charity.

Muslims believe that during this holy month all demons (jinn) are restrained by God and any evil you see in the world comes from man alone. That is terrifying. Look around. We are here. #SAIsAMovie

We watched her in shackles, her and her two co-accused, #KellySmith stumbled, was heckled, belittled and quite literally dragged to the hovel she had once called home. The same place where she sold her daughter #JoshlinSmith for a couple of rocks that turn to smoke.

We were promised a community-based trial. A trial setting that would accommodate the public interest in one of the most explosive trials this year. It’s only March, but that is a big statement. South Africa is a movie. Justice served Kelly up on a plate for us all to turn our noses up to.

We gawked at this woman, already judged as the sickest of society. Her and her cronies. tik addicts fencing stolen phones and microwaves, meth heads trafficking their own souls and that of their children. We are here. #SAIsAMovie

Last week we spoke about #Kallie and how he went to the yawning lawns of the #WhiteHouse and made some serious noise. It was like he walked in and blew a vuvuzela of white victimhood. I thought he was treasonous and then I saw #ErnstRoets, what an awful excuse of a man.

He joined the #TuckerCarlson show. I’ve not been a Tucker fan, in fact I think his name rhymes with exactly who he is, but I digress, he is one of the most prevalent podcasters in the USA. He is also a white supremacist. The conversation that unfolded was shocking and I really don’t want to give these hateful men more airtime than he deserves.

DA to the Wit Huis

The short story is that it got so basic in that interview that Tucker had a pop at #DesmondTutu and sympathised with Hitler, he lamented how there are no white countries left and accoladed Orania. Roets told us that his great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great, GREAT grandfather was #PietRetief, that’s how old his beef is.

He said Mandela was a terrorist (but didn’t use the actual word) and he said that SA belonged to white people, his ggggggggggggGrandfather fought for it. #SAIsAMovie

While this was going on the DA snuck away for a week’s trip to the Wit Huis. Enter DA spokesperson #EmmaPowell. She infuriates me. I watched an interview with her where she was so condescending and arrogant, she belongs in the DA.

She sung from the #AfriForum hymn sheet but this time she added a bit of spice. Iran. Yes we are here. If you believe the DA/USA narrative: Iran sponsored SA’s court case to the ICJ. The court case that got Israel recorded in the annuls of history for committing genocidal acts of ethnic cleansing.

Mandela said: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

No one’s heard of Lesotho

If we had the money is doubtful but we certainly had the temerity so we would have done it anyway. If Iran paid for us to send those brilliant lawyers to fight against the scourge of the Palestinian people, why are we so bothered by that? Is it just because it’s Iran and we’re scared of them? Why are we scared of them again? What interests do they have in SA? Have you ever heard of Iran doing anything in our country? I haven’t and I watch the news, so you don’t have to.

While that was unravelling the #KhoiSan, the original South African people, called for a meeting with Trump too. That’s funny. He’s going to say he’s never heard of them and he can’t understand a word they are saying. #SAIsAMovie

Yesterday we had a parliamentary session where every politician aired their views on this US visit, every single one except Ramaphosa. Where on earth is my President? He’s completely absent from this conversation. He’s had been busy though, he launched a scathing attack on #PanyasaLesufi’s Gauteng.

He told us that Joburg was in a state of decay, it’s almost like he doesn’t even live in South Africa. Oi, cupcake, it’s been like that for decades. Back to parly, Julius was magnificent, that man can use all his words nicely ne? Pity that his actions don’t match.

MK did some work

We saw MK finally do some work as it’s rumoured that they are the party who opened dockets on the gang of #WhiteVictimhood. Gayton Mackenzie said we need to address this calmly and we need America as an ally, afterall they are our second largest agricultural trade partner. Which means that all that stuff Ernie was saying has put his own cause at risk. SA is really a movie.

Then finally, we witnessed #RonaldLamola close the event with a no-nonsense speech that basically said today, in the world of Trump, no one can tell us to stay in our lane, this is no lane.

Another big bombshell was #Groenewald, the head of #FFPlus, resigning from his own party. He retained his position as head of correctional services though. He could see that an anti-SA narrative is never going to work in the #GNU. I like him.

He understands that the impact of the #WhiteVictimhood is that at least fifteen thousand jobs have already been lost and many ARVs will not end up in the hands of those who need it most. He understands that people like #RobHersov will always be at the top of the feeding pyramid, that the farm murder stats include black and white people and exclude the true state of South African crime.

It doesn’t matter

He gets that English is the official language in the USA and that this entire rigmarole is moot. It doesn’t matter that #SenzoMchunu is waiting at the airport to welcome the #Amerikaners. It doesn’t matter that the rand has soared against the dollar. It doesn’t matter. We have one job. Get along and move forward. Check your #WhiteVictimhood at the door.

The skies tore open and the rain gushed across the country, drowning out the noise and killing many. We were reminded of the floods of 2022 where six thousand people were displaced. Remember them? They lived in buses and in community halls for years. Apparently they are getting one thousand houses. I wonder what happened to the other five thousand? #SAIsAMovie

#Zanzou Restaurant owner came out to apologise for the physical abuse and rape of patrons. The owner that appeared on our teevees was not Steven Cohen. In fact, Steven Cohen is not even on the board of directors, yet we all know he’s behind this chain of cruel clubs. We learnt that doctor #PeterBeale was found innocent of killing three minors in surgery.

The #ZelenskyShow

And in other news #SpazaShops are back in the spotlight. Isn’t it weird how all that poison disappeared? We were getting used to our kids being poisoned twice maybe three times a day for weeks and now it’s all gone. What really happened here, what terrible game was played using our children?

There is so much other news, but I have to get to the international circus, my tickets might expire if I don’t. You all saw it, the #ZelenskyyShow. A massive row in the Oval Office between the Ukrainian president versus Trump and his mob. One of the biggest conversations was about what Zelenskyy was wearing, it wasn’t a suit and that infuriated the Americans.

Don’t tell them to glance right to see Elon in a cap and trainers will you?

Later in the week, this hypocrisy was addressed as we saw the Muskette in a tie. Guys, this is a movie! Trump told #Zelensciaga that he’s playing with World War 3 (pot and kettle comes to mind). He said that Ukraine hold no cards. Zelenskyy said he was not playing cards and you can imagine what ensued. A social media landslide of card shuffling AI videos.

Wrecking ball

A set of short films worthy of an #Oscar. The double Y went off to Europe and received a royal welcome, literally. King Charles gave him a hug, even though he wasn’t even in a #TemuSuit. Europe are scrambling to keep their hungry budgets satiated with warmongering you see. So the alliance with Ukraine is still lucrative.

Back to the Trumpsky (only one Y), he met with a myriad of leaders (none of them from South Africa mind) and he did what he does best, he came in like a wrecking ball. He made his intention clear of annexing #Canada, and the Canadians all took to sewing flags and hanging their maple leaves outside their windows.

He said that #Greenland has to be on the table, it is necessary and he also said “Shalom” to Hamas. He demanded the return of the hostages again and this time flew nuclear B52 bombers over the Gaza strip. What will we do if he nukes Palestine? I’m just asking. Are we going to cry when Iran retaliates? #USAIsAMovie. As if to highlight the absurdity of the Trumpets, #NoOtherLand, a documentary about Palestine, won an Oscar. How? I have no idea. Literally living in a movie.

Trump gave feedback on his term thus far. His first month of power. He told us about how much money Elon saved Merica. He told us that they had slashed a budget for transgender mice. Yes it’s true, no man not the mouse with pronoun issues, the fact that he even said that. Turns out it’s “transgenic” mice and has nothing to do with gender, and more to do with cancer.

MAGA men

While he was telling us how he’d made America great again, Vance and Rubio were in the back nodding like dogs in the back of a car window. Rubio came out the following day with a cross on his head signifying the start of lent. He was waxing lyrical about Christian values. The irony of: Thy Shalt Not Kill and Thy Shalt Not Covet Your Neighbour’s goods completely lost on him.

I dislike both Rubio and Vance intensely. Vance is a puppet, there are several recordings of him dissing Trump and yet today he is taking on Zelensciaga as if Trump was he’s bestie from childhood. And then there were the LibDem’s speeches, it was hysterical how they all read the same script across social media, claiming their words were unique but quite literally using the exact same phrases from a script written for purpose.

That’s it, the only thing left to tell you is that Trump has never heard of Lesotho, I’m glad, the less he sees beautiful places, the better we are. Don’t be offended #Basotho people, it’s better this way.

You made it, it’s Friday. You deserve this weekend, take it slow and don’t turn on the news if you want to stay cheerful. To the ummah, the Muslims across the world, Ramadan Mubarak.

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media.