While South Africa’s The Last Ranger lost out winning the Best Live Action Short Film award at Sunday night’s Academy Awards to I’m Not A Robot, just being there was a win, says producer Anele Mdoda.

“The Last Ranger may have lost out on the Oscar, but I think that as a country, as a Continent, and as an industry focused on conservation, we’ve absolutely won.,” she said after the Oscars.

“The awareness for rhino poaching is at an all-time high, which is ultimately wildlife—the only thing that we have over the rest of the world. So to stand on an international stage and be considered amongst the best for such a wonderful piece of work, written by David Lee and directed by Cindy Lee, and brilliantly acted out by Avumile Qongqo and Liyabona Mroqoza, I think it’s a win. The New York Times said they wanted us to win, Deadline called us to win, and The Hollywood Reporter also said it’s us. So we may have lost, but I think we’ve won the film industry’s hearts.”

Director Cindy Lee took part in a panel discussion at Deadline’s Contenders: The Nominees event. There, she said, “South Africa has reacted to this story way beyond what we could have expected, not just because of the rhino poaching, but because South Africans are seeing themselves on the screen in their own language without the influence of some a foreigner coming in. And it’s really it’s been overwhelming. The response has been absolutely incredible.”

Critical acclaim

Now that the winners have been announced, Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Studios, expressed his pride in Mdoda and the project, saying, “While South Africa may not have brought home the Oscar this time, the impact of ‘Last Ranger’ is undeniable. This film has opened up dialogue about crucial conservation issues and has highlighted the incredible talent within our industry.

“We are immensely proud of Anele and her team for their dedication and passion. Their work has resonated not only in South Africa but also on an international stage, and this recognition is a testament to the quality of storytelling that continues to emerge from our country.”

The film has garnered critical acclaim and was recognised as the Critics’ Choice for Short Form at the 2025 Academy Awards, further solidifying its place in cinematic history.