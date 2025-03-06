Many brands have been burned simply by aligning their product with the wrong influencer.

Don’t risk alienating your audience by force-feeding them influencers who pay lip service to authenticity …

Building trust and driving long-term engagement today comes from creators who strongly value candour over cookie-cutter perfection.

Enter the candour creator.

Authenticity trumps perfection

The ongoing cultural shift towards embracing imperfections and celebrating individuality is busy redefining how we engage. Vulnerability is no longer seen as a weakness but as a powerful tool for forming deeper human connections. Unfiltered content is where it’s at, and especially on TikTok, users are loudly being themselves.

Transparent and relatable? Let’s be friends …

Influencers who delve into storytelling, sharing personal experiences, life lessons and laughs, have created a safe online space promoting positive share-worthy content. Transparency in these rapid interactions builds stronger relationships with their audiences, humanising influencers and creating a bond between the audience (consumer) and the creator (influencer).

“Today’s audiences are increasingly selective – and skeptical – about the content they engage with and the opinions they trust. Consumers are questioning the authenticity of influencer marketing, favouring creators who genuinely use and believe in the products they promote.

“This shift has pushed marketers to strike a delicate balance between authenticity and commercialisation, ensuring that influencers can maintain trust with their audiences while effectively delivering brand messages,” says Laurelle James, senior influencer manager and member of the IAB Influencer Marketing Committee

Really celebrating individuality and self-expression

In a world of deepfakes, this wave of creators celebrates being real-real, allowing their followers to see and connect with the most honest version of themselves. This raw form of self-expression sparks interest and conversations, allowing the creator to form meaningful connections and, eventually, a community.

Jessica Berger is a South African creator whose content focuses on her much-anticipated “Monday groceries” shop, honest Shein hauls and budget-friendly make-up. Her bold authenticity, cheeky charm and relatable approach in showcasing the reality of everyday life have garnered a loyal following and just over one million likes on TikTok alone.

“Authenticity isn’t a trend, it’s the foundation. In a world saturated with curated perfection, authentic influencers cut through the noise. I pride myself on focusing on the importance of building real trust through real stories, and that’s where true impact happens. Authenticity is the future of meaningful connections,” Jessica Berger, content creator, reckons)

A game-changer for brand collaboration

An authentic creator is a highly valuable asset for any brand that wants to connect with a specific target audience. Authentic influencers have built trust and credibility, which is hard to replicate with traditional advertising.

Consumers have unlimited access to information, making them highly perceptive and quick to detect when collaborations or partnerships between brands and influencers feel disingenuous. Because consumers are less naive and can easily see through inauthentic marketing tactics, it is vital for brands to approach influencer collaborations thoughtfully.

Social listening is key

For brands, stronger social listening is a critical strategy. Social listening involves monitoring conversations on social media platforms and other digital spaces to identify who is speaking about the brand or industry, and, more importantly, which creators are engaging with the target audience in a genuine and meaningful way.

This proactive approach allows brands to identify relevant influencers who are already connected to the communities they want to reach, rather than simply choosing influencers based on their follower count or superficial appeal.

The rise of these candour creators marks a shift away from traditional marketing methods, turning a spotlight on the growing importance of authenticity. Remember, the authentic influencer is not just a passive vehicle for marketing but an honest, relatable medium who carries the brand’s voice into the hearts and minds of its audience.

Bianca James is deputy head of social at Flow Communications.Flow Communications is one of South Africa’s leading marketing and communications agencies. Social media is one of the key offerings of this multi-award-winning agency.