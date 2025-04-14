The Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), in partnership with Daily Maverick, is launching the Executive Programme in Media Leadership: Strengthening Media Leaders in Africa via a virtual conversation on Tuesday.

Hosted by Saskia Falken, Styli Charalambous, CEO of Daily Maverick, and Michael Markovitz, head of the GIBS Media Leadership Think Tank, will discuss the fragile state of media in South Africa and globally, the implications for democracy and public trust, and why leadership, innovation and strategic execution are key to turning things around.

The course is designed to equip the next generation of media leaders with the skills needed to steer the sector into a sustainable future. The session will introduce the Executive Programme in Media Leadership as a bold response to these challenges.

Webinar launch details