“Love what you do, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

It’s an inspiring quote that you’ll hear at some point in your career, but for many professionals – whether just starting out or facing mid-career challenges – finding work that feels truly fulfilling can be easier said than done.

The reality is that career despondency is common, often triggered by self-doubt, constructive criticism, influence, rejection, stagnation or uncertainty, and unfortunately isn’t a once-off. It’s something that can follow you throughout your career.

I believe the key to overcoming it is resilience and persistence, and a large dose of not sweating the small stuff!

For anyone starting their careers, the job hunt can feel like an endless cycle which sometimes makes you question your chosen path.

Refining skills

From the “We’ll keep your CV on file” or “Our internship programme is full” emails, to making it to second round interviews, but not crossing-the finish line, it can become disheartening.

However, this period is not just about securing a job, it’s about refining your skills, expanding your network and remaining persistent. Demonstrating resilience can make a huge difference and will help you stand out in a competitive field.

Over 16 years have passed since I began applying for internships to kick-start my career, and I still remember (like it was yesterday!) the highs and lows of being a fresh-out-of-university student trying to find my place in the PR world.

The lesson learnt in hindsight, however, is far more valuable to me now than I could’ve ever imagined: resilience to never give up, do your best to stand out and always put the best version of yourself forward are all qualities that build grit – a respected characteristic in any profession.

Greener grass

Fast-forward five to ten years into your career, and you may have experienced – or might still be facing – a different kind of despondency: stagnation or curiosity about whether the grass is greener on the other side of the proverbial fence.

The excitement has faded and what once felt like a dream job has begun to feel like routine drudgery.

The secret to overcoming this is reinvigoration, which lies in continuous learning, mentorship and reinvention.

Attending industry events, taking new courses or finding a mentor who nurtures your strengths and helps you recognise your weaknesses can often reignite a passion you didn’t realise you had which can open doors to new opportunities.

Networking isn’t just about searching for your next job, it’s about building relationships that can help grow and inspire you.

Building relationships

Engaging with like-minded professionals can provide fresh perspectives, remind you of your strengths and help steer you through tough career transitions. Sometimes, career plateaus indicate a need for change, rather than failure.

The journey to finding fulfilment in your career isn’t always a straight path, and setbacks are just part of the ride. Resilience and adaptability make all the difference.

When you focus on growing and becoming the best version of yourself, you’ll find the motivation to push through challenges and grab hold of new opportunities.

Whether you’re just starting out or are years into your career, I’ve realised that loving what you do doesn’t always happen overnight. It grows through persistence, curiosity and a willingness to embrace change.

Kelly Mossop is a business unit director at Tribeca Public Relations.