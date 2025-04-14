Raj Lalbahadur, currently the interim CEO of Media24, was appointed to the position as of 11 April 2025.

“Displaying exceptional leadership, Raj has played a crucial role in stabilising and keeping operations focused in the wake of Media24’s recent major redesign,” said Professor Rachel Jafta, chairperson of the Media24 board.

“To protect the longevity of these streamlined operations requires strong leadership and teamwork, outstanding business acumen and experience, as well as entrepreneurial flair and agility,” she added.

Lalbahadur thanked the board for their confidence in him and the opportunity to continue serving Media24.

“We find ourselves on the threshold of a new era in digital news operations, augmented by world class content production for books and television. Over the past few months we have established a strong foundation. With the support of the excellent management team, I look forward to cementing a viable model for digital journalism as we build a sustainable future for Media24,” he said.

Jafta said she was confident that under Raj’s leadership, Media24 would, “… capitilise on emerging opportunities and growth in an ever-evolving landscape, while also remaining committed to the valuable role it plays in our society and democracy at large. On behalf of the board, we wish Media24 the greatest success”.