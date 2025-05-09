Tonya’s in hospital, and we’re sending strength her way – but if you thought the news would simmer down (out of respect), think again.

We still watch the news even when Tonya doesn’t have to, and this week, South Africa did what it does best: headline whiplash.

Parliament is a pre-election circus with more flips than facts. The Hawks have dropped another corruption bombshell, one that involves millions and a mystery consultant. And Eskom’s stage-hopping like it’s auditioning for Idols SA.

Meanwhile, potholes are swallowing up hatchbacks faster than SANRAL can issue press releases, and the political blame game is louder than a vuvuzela at a budget briefing.

As would be expected, we miss Tonya’s signature sting but rest assured, we’re scratching the surface of the headlines with the same Acumen bite.

Protest season

Out on the streets, protest season is resurgent and South Africans are being vociferous on all fronts. In Cape Town, thousands gathered to demand an end to violence in Gaza, with crowds flooding the CBD in what has become one of the most vocal shows of international solidarity on local soil.

In Gauteng, Operation Dudula has resurfaced with a rebranded agenda, targeting undocumented immigrants and pushing a controversial anti-migrant stance under the guise of economic protectionism.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the collapse of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) has ignited protests and it’s the children who are going hungry. Payment delays to service providers, many of whom haven’t seen a cent since March, have brought the feeding scheme to a halt, resulting in tens of thousands of pupils arriving at school with empty stomachs and leaving the same way. For many, that meal was the only decent food they’d get all day.

Here’s the trailer…

Local politics is continuing to flake like a plug and chug soap opera billboard after a volcanic eruption on Mt Vesuvius, leaving us the viewer in suspense and wondering how pathetic the next episode could possibly be. Well, here’s the trailer:

President Cyril Ramaphosa is blowing dust off old wounds with the announcement of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into apartheid-era crimes, specifically, why the ANC governments that came after apartheid allegedly stonewalled hundreds of TRC referrals for prosecution. Survivors say justice was traded for peace.

The ANC says it’s time to unpack “improper influence.” But we all see the timing: an election on the horizon and public trust in freefall. Whether this ends in accountability or yet another state-funded stall tactic remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema was denied a UK visa due to processing delays, which didn’t stop him from launching a digital tantrum that trended harder than his speeches.

Ride or die

Flipping coins, Ramaphosa played ride – or – die with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, shielding him from the heat despite budget black holes and growing economic jitters. It was Workers’ Day, and the President did the rounds while the rest of us counted pennies and wondered what “growth” even means anymore.

And the DA? They’re demanding police reform after Paul Mashatile’s VIP thugs walked free. You remember them – the ones filmed beating civilians on the N1 like it was some twisted roadside MMA bout. Justice? Denied again.

This week, the courts sent shockwaves across the country as Kelly Smith, the mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith, was convicted of kidnapping and trafficking her daughter. Joshlin, who vanished in February, still hasn’t been found.

Horror story

It’s the kind of horror story that grips the nation’s throat and won’t let go. Readers of Scratch the Surface will know the trial has been messy. Witness contradictions, no testimony from Smith, and a mountain of unanswered questions. The only thing that’s clear: the system failed Joshlin long before her disappearance.

And in Johannesburg, tragedy struck again as three police officers missing for six days were pulled lifeless from the Hennops River. Experience has taught us that under these kinds of ominous circumstances the investigation will crawl, leaving public trust drowning in disgust.

We’re here, wide eyed and bushy-tailed, scratching harder than a lotto ticket on payday.Through all the chaos, we see a country with resilience as deep as our illegal mines and hope that refuses to fade. The marches, the protests, the long waits at government offices.

They’re not just noise, they’re the symphony of a nation determined to rewrite its future, one heartbeat at a time. So, keep watching, keep faith, and when the storm clears, South Africa will still be standing tall. And Tonya? We’ll have the kettle ready for you when you’re back to lead the charge.

Thanks for scratching the surface with Team Acumen. We’ll see you next time, with fresh tea, sharper claws, and a country that never stops giving us something to talk about.

Tonya Khoury | In-Patient