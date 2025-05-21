[PRESS OFFICE] SMag, a premium lifestyle and luxury publication, and Wanted Magazine, a dynamic and trend-focused title, are seeking a dynamic and results-driven account executive.

The role is responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic advertising and partnership sales for both publications.

POSITION: ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

REPORTING TO: SALES MANAGER: LUX

DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, CAPE TOWN

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES

Develop and implement sales strategies to grow advertising revenue for both SMag and Wanted Magazine.

Identify new business opportunities and maintain relationships with existing clients across both titles.

Meet and exceed sales targets through direct client engagement and agency partnerships for both publications.

Build strong relationships with key advertisers, media agencies, and brand partners.

Develop customised advertising solutions that align with client marketing objectives, leveraging the unique strengths of each magazine.

Provide excellent client service, ensuring campaign success and repeat business.

Stay informed about trends in the luxury, lifestyle, and trend sectors, understanding how they impact both publications.

Monitor competitor activity and identify areas for competitive advantage.

Collaborate with editorial and marketing teams to develop integrated content and advertising opportunities for SMag and Wanted Magazine.

Oversee campaign execution, ensuring seamless delivery of advertising commitments across both titles.

Track campaign performance and provide clients with detailed post-campaign reports and insights.

Maintain accurate sales records and pipeline reports for both magazines.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

A degree or diploma in Journalism, communications, media studies, or a related field is required.

Three to 5 years of experience in advertising sales, ideally in the luxury/lifestyle and/or trend sectors.

Proven track record in selling both traditional and digital advertising packages and ability to close deals.

SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES

Strong communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to build rapport and close deals.

Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and driven by success.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to work effectively under pressure, react quickly, and meet tight deadlines.

A strong network of brand and agency contacts in fashion, beauty, travel, luxury goods, and trend-driven markets.

Ability to develop creative advertising solutions tailored to client needs across diverse publications.

Must have a valid driver’s licence.

Must have own vehicle.

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA

PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR

CLOSING DATE: 27 MAY 2025