[PRESS OFFICE] SMag, a premium lifestyle and luxury publication, and Wanted Magazine, a dynamic and trend-focused title, are seeking a dynamic and results-driven account executive.
The role is responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic advertising and partnership sales for both publications.
POSITION: ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
REPORTING TO: SALES MANAGER: LUX
DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, CAPE TOWN
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES
- Develop and implement sales strategies to grow advertising revenue for both SMag and Wanted Magazine.
- Identify new business opportunities and maintain relationships with existing clients across both titles.
- Meet and exceed sales targets through direct client engagement and agency partnerships for both publications.
- Build strong relationships with key advertisers, media agencies, and brand partners.
- Develop customised advertising solutions that align with client marketing objectives, leveraging the unique strengths of each magazine.
- Provide excellent client service, ensuring campaign success and repeat business.
- Stay informed about trends in the luxury, lifestyle, and trend sectors, understanding how they impact both publications.
- Monitor competitor activity and identify areas for competitive advantage.
- Collaborate with editorial and marketing teams to develop integrated content and advertising opportunities for SMag and Wanted Magazine.
- Oversee campaign execution, ensuring seamless delivery of advertising commitments across both titles.
- Track campaign performance and provide clients with detailed post-campaign reports and insights.
- Maintain accurate sales records and pipeline reports for both magazines.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- A degree or diploma in Journalism, communications, media studies, or a related field is required.
- Three to 5 years of experience in advertising sales, ideally in the luxury/lifestyle and/or trend sectors.
- Proven track record in selling both traditional and digital advertising packages and ability to close deals.
SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES
- Strong communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to build rapport and close deals.
- Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and driven by success.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to work effectively under pressure, react quickly, and meet tight deadlines.
- A strong network of brand and agency contacts in fashion, beauty, travel, luxury goods, and trend-driven markets.
- Ability to develop creative advertising solutions tailored to client needs across diverse publications.
- Must have a valid driver’s licence.
- Must have own vehicle.
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA
PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR
CLOSING DATE: 27 MAY 2025