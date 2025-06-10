The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

XLink crowned Technology Company of the Year at the Africa Tech Week Awards 2025

Fintelco company XLink has been named Technology Company of the Year at the Africa Tech Week Awards 2025.

This achievement recognises XLink’s relentless pursuit of reimagining the future, pushing boundaries, delivering impact and creating shared value in Africa’s digital economy.

“This award is not just a win for XLink, it’s a win for every African financial institution, telco, fintech and retailer we empower daily,” said Dr Thanusha Govender, CEO of XLink. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as a force for good in Africa’s tech landscape.”

“Africa’s growth depends on access. Access to financial tools, access to networks, access to opportunity. At XLink, we don’t just connect businesses, we unlock futures,” added Dr Govender.

As a certified PASA System Operator and PCI DSS-compliant provider, XLink continues to set the benchmark for reliability, resilience and service excellence in Africa’s evolving fintech and connectivity space.

AB InBev named World’s Most Effective Marketer by Effie Worldwide for 4th consecutive year

The Global Effie Index ranked AB InBev as the World’s Most Effective Marketer for the fourth year in a row. The honor recognizes AB InBev’s consistent focus on growing our megabrands through consumer-centricity and marketing effectiveness that drives results.

The Effie Index reveals the most effective agencies, marketers and brands globally across industry sectors. The ranking is based on data from more than 50 Effie Awards competitions across 125 markets worldwide.

“The Global Effie Index recognizes the companies and brands that are setting the pace for marketing effectiveness around the world,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide. “To lead the Index is to consistently deliver work that not only engages but drives measurable business growth. AB InBev’s fourth consecutive year as the top-ranked marketer is a remarkable demonstration of what it means to embed effectiveness into the core of a global organization.”

In addition to being named the #1 Most Effective Marketer globally, AB InBev earned the same recognition in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In total, 216 Effie Awards were won by AB InBev in 2024, including Global Grand, Global Grand Contender and Grand honors, as well as 18 Gold Awards.

Effie’s announcement follows recent recognition of AB InBev’s creativity and growth of our brands from Kantar BrandZ, WARC, The Drum and Brand Finance.

Cream of Cape Town’s design crop announced at VIP event

At a VIP event held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on the evening of Thursday 5 June and attended by over 300 exhibitors, stakeholders, media and trade guests, Decorex Cape Town announced the winners of its coveted 2025 show awards. Nine awards were chosen in eight categories, decided by an independent panel of eight judges, all industry leaders, educators, designers and media personalities in their own right.

The winners received bespoke trophies upcycled from plastic waste and specially custom-made for the event by Nuun (@nuun_concept_space). These innovative awards were handed out by radio personality and MC for the night Africa Melane, together with Decorex Africa’s Co-Executive Creative Directors Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward.

The judging took place at the show on the morning of Thursday 5 June, ahead of the awards announcement. The award-winners were:

Best Overall Stand and Best in Kitchen & Bathroom: Atelier 33 Bespoke Design

Best in Decor & Furniture and Best in Hospitality: Kraak

Best in Plan & Build: Zuberi Flooring

Best in Product Design: Hutch

Rising Star Runner-up, presented by Capitec: Tusk Studio

Rising Star Winner, presented by Capitec: Hungry Mute

Decorex Cape Town Designer of the Year, presented by Lexus: Reform Studio

These winners set the pace for the industry and create excitement for Decorex Joburg, which runs from 24 to 27 July at the Sandton Convention Centre.

African Bank scoops international award for customer experience

African Bank proudly kept the South African flag aloft at the recent Digital CX Awards 2025, held in Singapore. The bank for the people, by the people, serving the people, won in the Best Digital CX – Account Opening and Customer Onboarding category, receiving a ‘Highly Acclaimed’ commendation.

The Digital CX Awards is an annual event held to celebrate the world’s pre-eminent financial services institutions. The brainchild of The Digital Banker, an online business news service, the Digital CX Awards honour financial organisations that set new standards in digital transformation to deliver a superior customer experience.

“We are honoured to be the recipients of such a prestigious award,” said Sibongiseni Ngundze, CEO: Personal Banking at African Bank. “This global recognition, and the positive feedback we have received from our customers, is tangible proof that we can provide our customers with real value and back them in the moments that matter.”

As part of its audacious growth and diversification strategy, called Excelerate, African Bank has embarked on an ambitious digital transformation journey to redefine how it engages with its rapidly growing customer base. In its endeavour to build a future-ready organisation, the bank has embraced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics to deliver more personalised, and seamless, banking experiences.

“Our founders believed that greater access to essential financial services could spark an economic renaissance, particularly in communities relegated to the sidelines of the economic playing field,” said Kennedy G Bungane, Group CEO of African Bank. “We are delighted that, in our 50th year as African Bank, we are continuing to bring the vision of our pioneering founders to life.”

The One Show 2025 Insights Report reveals key trends, jury predictions

The One Club for Creativity today unveiled key industry-defining trends based on this year’s entries and comprehensive perspectives from the jury in The One Show 2025 Insights Report.

Based on the nearly 20 000 pieces entered from 62 countries across 24 disciplines, the free 85-page report analyses this year’s entries and combines it with expert perspectives from all One Show 2025 Jury Presidents and hundreds of jurors to identify key insights and future trends.

The report contains six key insights from this year’s show.

Imperfectly human : Pencil-worthy work spotlighted how brave brands are embracing imperfection to show their human side, seem relatable, and build lasting connections.

: Pencil-worthy work spotlighted how brave brands are embracing imperfection to show their human side, seem relatable, and build lasting connections. Smart product hacks : In 2025, product marketing once again took center stage, and products were hacked and hijacked to break through and grab attention. Brands found rule-bending ways to elevate mundane items into outrageous work.

: In 2025, product marketing once again took center stage, and products were hacked and hijacked to break through and grab attention. Brands found rule-bending ways to elevate mundane items into outrageous work. Augmented spaces : Pencil-winners showed how brands are bringing people together in virtual worlds, and creating collective experiences with a huge dose of help from virtual reality.

: Pencil-winners showed how brands are bringing people together in virtual worlds, and creating collective experiences with a huge dose of help from virtual reality. In-house collabs : In-house agencies collaborated with artists, musicians and designers to produce original content, creating authentic cultural moments that resonate with audiences.

: In-house agencies collaborated with artists, musicians and designers to produce original content, creating authentic cultural moments that resonate with audiences. The creator-scape : Brands tapped into the growing power of creators to build buzz and cement consumer trust. Pencil winners clearly showed that in 2025, the best ideas are interactive and highly shareable.

: Brands tapped into the growing power of creators to build buzz and cement consumer trust. Pencil winners clearly showed that in 2025, the best ideas are interactive and highly shareable. Community-first creativity: Brands are co-creating campaigns and original IP alongside their communities. At the same time, AI-driven tech is being utilised to empower audiences to create.

The One Show 2025 Insights Report is available here free of charge.

Effie Announces 2024 Global Effie Index, Unveiling the World’s Most Effective Marketers Effie Worldwide has released the 2024 Effie Index® (effieindex.com), the 14th edition of the annual global ranking that celebrates the most effective marketing around the world. Drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted across regional, national, and global Effie Awards competitions, this year’s Index continues to reflect the evolving landscape of impactful marketing. “The Effie Index sets the global standard for marketing effectiveness. It’s about recognizing work that works and delivering real impact across geographies, industries and audiences,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. “This year’s rankings reflect the true breadth of global marketing excellence, and we congratulate all those who earned top honors. We’re proud to celebrate their success and are inspired by their leadership.” This year’s rankings are representative of Effie Awards finalists and winners determined between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Most Effective Marketers Top 5: AB InBev, McDonald’s, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mondelēz International

Most Effective Brands Top 5: McDonald’s, Dove, KFC, Samsung, O Boticário

Most Effective Agency Holding Groups: Top 5: Omnicom, WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group (IPG), Dentsu

Most Effective Agency Networks: Top 5: Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, VML

Most Effective Agency Offices: Top 5: AlmapBBDO (São Paulo, Brazil), Ogilvy (Mumbai, India), Leo Burnett (Mumbai, India), McCann (Gurugram, India), Leo Burnett (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Most Effective Independent Agencies: Top 5: Mischief @ No Fixed Address (Brooklyn, NY, United States), ISLA (Mexico City, Mexico), ISLA (Buenos Aires, Argentina), The Womb (Mumbai, India), Soko (São Paulo, Brazil)

Effie Awards South Africa Announces 2025 Jury Panel

Effie South Africa, hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), has announced the full jury panel for the 2025 Effie Awards programme, with this year’s theme reminding us that ‘You Can’t Fake Real Impact.’ The Effie Awards remain the globally recognised benchmark for marketing effectiveness, rewarding ideas that are grounded in insight, fuelled by creativity, and proven to deliver real business results.

Returning to lead the adjudication process are Jury Co-Chairs Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10, A Creative Consultancy.

The Effie South Africa jury comprises leaders across the marketing and communications ecosystem—drawn from brand, agency, media, research, and strategic roles. Judges are selected for their track record, depth of experience, and understanding of effectiveness.

Round One Judging takes place on 10 July, followed by Round Two on 24 July. The Effie Awards Gala will be held on 23 October 2025.

The full list of 2025 Effie judges