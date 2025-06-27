From bursaries to GenEra to women in leadership, Sarah Dexter, CEO of MullenLowe South Africa and ACA Education Tribe Lead, shares how the ACA is continuing to invest in talent and education as a long-term commitment to industry resilience.

These days, it feels like every second post in your social media feed is asking the same question: where do humans fit in a world where AI seems to be doing everything? In the marketing industry especially, there’s a lot of anxiety about what this means for creativity, strategy, and the future of work.

Uncertainty is understandable when rapid technological advancements are reshaping how we live and work at every level.

At the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), we believe people still belong exactly where they’ve always been — front and centre. It’s human insight, empathy and imagination that drive ideas that move culture, build brands, and create meaning. We’re not here to compete with the machines. We’re here to keep building a profession that values human contribution and nurtures it at every stage.

Empowering talent

Developing and empowering talent ensures that agencies remain resilient, adaptive, and capable of shaping meaningful brand narratives that truly connect in an increasingly automated world. Investing in people is not just a safeguard against obsolescence; it is a catalyst for innovation and long-term relevance. This is how we stay relevant.

The ACA recognises that education, access and growth are not optional extras but essential for the long-term health of our industry. And that’s why we’re continuing to lead the way in building structured, meaningful, and inclusive development platforms that support professionals throughout their careers.

The ACA recently relaunched the initiative GenEra (formerly known as FutureBallers). The aim? To provide a place where ACA member agency team members can come together to learn, chat and have some fun.

Complex challenges

For young professionals early in their careers, navigating complex challenges while trying to find their voice and place can be daunting. Through GenEra, ACA is creating an environment where young professionals can share experiences, ask questions, and learn from one another as well as from seasoned experts through regular in-person sessions.

As an added benefit, GenEra-registered individuals will also get special access to The School of Thought – a community for marketing and advertising professionals, designed to share insights, build skills and encourage growth.

But young talent isn’t the only kind we want to grow.

It’s critical that the industry retains and grows all kinds of thinkers. That’s why the ACA also supports multiple bursaries for those just starting out, and continues to invest in the Women in Leadership programme, now in its fifth tranche.

Community unlocks creativity

By the end of this intake, 100 mid- to senior-level women will have benefited from mentorship and personal growth opportunities over and above what their agencies offer internally. The ACA’s focus on education has recently been bolstered by the launch of the Effie Academy.

With programmes for marketers at every stage of their career, attendees are provided with all the latest tools and insights to turn new expertise into action. Programmes currently available include Effie Fundamentals, an on-demand learning platform for marketing professionals, and Effie College for hands-on professional experience for marketing students at universities and tertiary institutions.

These initiatives reflect our wider commitment to building a profession that uplifts, includes, and supports talent at every level.

This work takes time, but it’s worth it. We know that access leads to confidence, community unlocks creativity, and support builds sustainability. The ACA’s ongoing investment in education is helping shape a stronger, more inclusive future for our industry.

Sarah Dexter is CEO of MullenLowe South Africa and Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) education tribe lead.