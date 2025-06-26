[PARTNER CONTENT] eNCA.com doubles down with Both Sides and The Corder Report: two video podcasts that prove the future of news isn’t just streaming, it’s conversational.

Two of South Africa’s prominent voices are about to be seen and heard like never before. eNCA.com is breaking the digital mould this July with back-to-back video podcast premieres that promise to disrupt how South Africans consume news and opinion.

In a landscape cluttered with predictable talking heads, eNCA.com steps into original video podcasts for the first time with two premieres: Both Sides (6 July) and The Corder Report (1 July).

The channel is betting on personality-driven, visually dynamic formats that turn passive viewing into active participation. These podcasts maintain the channel’s legacy of credible journalism while delivering something South Africa is demonstrably ready for: news that talks back.

The strategy? Give the country’s most engaged digital audiences exactly what they’ve been demanding – and then some.

Both Sides

When everyone’s shouting, Randall Abrahams is listening. Then asking the questions no one else dares to.

Coming to eNCA.com Step into the velvet-draped, dimly lit world of Both Sides.

Both Sides brings the former Idols judge’s razor-sharp insight into a provocative new podcast format. Randall Abrahams trades reality judging on idols for something even more compelling – conversations that go beyond headlines and uncover what South Africans are really thinking.

Every Sunday at 12PM, Both Sides creates a space where thoughtful dialogue meets unfiltered perspective. The show brings together an unexpected mix of guests – from political heavyweights and cultural game-changers to entertainment icons and voices you didn’t know you needed to hear.

What separates Both Sides from typical interview shows? Randall’s unique ability to blend dry wit with genuine curiosity, create exchanges that feel part satire, part sincerity, and completely unmissable. There’s no script, no predictable angles – just conversations that reveal the complexity behind every headline.

“Both Sides is a space for layered conversations. The kind that ask bold questions and reveal what people don’t usually say out loud,” says Abrahams.

The Corder Report



South Africa is a movie. The Corder Report is the watch party.

Adapted from the chart-topping podcast, The Corder Report brings Dan Corder’s, trademark sharp analysis, unmistakable humour and compelling storytelling into a powerful new visual format.

What makes nearly a million YouTube viewers and tens of thousands of podcast listeners return to Dan Corder? Simple: he makes South African news worth knowing – and impossible not to talk about.

Starting July 1, The Corder Report will broadcast Tuesday to Friday on eNCA.com at 4PM. It goes beyond the typical podcast by creating a genuine community. Hundreds of ‘recorders’ contribute voice notes and messages through the show’s active WhatsApp line, which Dan features into each episode, turning news from a one-way broadcast into a nationwide conversation.

“This partnership with eNCA helps us spread the stories that matter to more South Africans. The idea has always been to make the news feel like a watch party, where we laugh, argue, think and connect with the world around us,” says Corder.

Both podcasts will be available exclusively on eNCA.com, and additional content will be featured across the platform’s digital and social channels.

Stay connected to www.enca.com for updates.