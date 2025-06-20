Israel has already attacked Yemen, Lebanon and Syria. Israel has massacred the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. All of this was done under the guise of “Israel having a right to defend itself”. We are told this over and over again.

Here’s another one that’s on repeat since 1995: Benjamin Netanyahu has told us that Iran are three to four years away from owning nuclear war heads. I don’t know anything about Iran. I think that’s deliberate, so I took the trouble of googling it. Iran has never attacked any country, unless you include their involvement with Iraq (the same war that Tony Blair apologised for). Did you know that? I didn’t. Why are we so scared of them then?

Iran has a nuclear program because they use nuclear energy. They are part of the NPT, which makes them subject to regular (US-led) inspections for nuclear activity that might be considered edgy. They are not the only ones; there are many countries in the world that are like Iran when it comes to nuclear.

You know who’s not part of the treaty but does actually have nukes, like real nukes, like ninety of them: Israel. Why? We consider Russia a formidable force, we consider Israel formidable armed force, we consider the USA a formidable force. Why #SpecialTreatment for Israel? If they have nukes, they should be kept in check. Right?

Scratching the surface

The things my timeline has seen can never fit into a column but I’m going to try. Let’s just scratch the surface of the biggest story in the world bar none.

Israel struck Iran and Iran has the right to defend itself. It did defend itself. It smashed the #IronDome with one missile. Granted a missile like we’ve never seen before but in doing so, Iran shattered this false idea that Israel is infallible, it isn’t. Iran hit a hospital in an attack that it called “tactical” because of Israeli strategic targets near the hospital.

I’ve heard that before, sounds a bit like “tunnels under hospitals”, doesn’t it? Iran also said that Israel is using civilians in Tel Aviv as human shields because sensitive organisations are strategically placed in the heart of the city where civilians would get harmed if caught in the crossfire. Bombing a hospital (even strategically) is a war crime. Well, it was two years ago. Today not so much. Israel has bombed every single hospital in Gaza. Every one of them; imagine not having a single hospital in a time of war?

Bombs away

Netanyahu was quick to yank Trump into this war. A bit like that handshake-off Trump loves so much. Trump was bullied into putting 50 000 innocent Americans on the ground in Israel. Bibi pulled the Trump card, if one of those yankee soldiers is wounded, it’s bombs away.

I watched Israelis screaming in terror. I watched them try to leave their country, fast. And I felt sorry for them. They truly do not know. These people are brainwashed, like us white South Africans decades ago where we were taught, categorically, that black people were bad.

But it’s 2025, we have social media, the world netizens are, for the most part, pro-Palestine. We don’t like seeing babies killed in their tens of thousands or watch civilians burn in tents or watch children’s heads being used for target practice or watching people starve or watching humans shoved into caged lines for food and then are given five minutes to run for their bread and then shot like #SquidGames.

How can Israel think in its heart of hearts that this was sustainable? Thousands and thousands of people, civilians like you and me made their way to Egypt to break the aid blockade in Rafah. The famine is rampant while Israel watches the trucks roll up they let them sit there to rot.

Completely impotent

If one hundred trucks a day do make it in to a nation that was once 2.4 million but is now estimated to be 1.5 million, then it becomes target practice. The civilian “army” arrived unarmed, obviously, and were brutally pushed back by Egypt. Israel has its borders covered. The Muslim brethren in Jordan and Egypt made very sure no food gets to their brothers.

So, when Iran defends itself and rises for Palestine, we should feel happy that someone is doing something. The rest of the world appears to be completely impotent, and it’s been almost two years of mass slaughter of Davids against Goliaths. But we don’t, we feel sick, because it’s war dammit.

Civilians are being terrorised and killed from all nations. Iran issued a warning that all citizens of Tel Aviv must leave, then Israel said, all citizens of Tehran must leave. And just chaos, just terror, humans who don’t sit at these negotiation tables. People like you and me.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, rejected Donald’s demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” he warned that US military intervention would cause “irreparable damage”. He also said his nation would not yield to “imposed” peace or war and vowed to punish Israel for its airstrikes. He emphasised Iran’s military readiness and condemned Israel’s violation of Iranian airspace.

‘Grave error’

He called Israel’s attack a “grave error” and he dismissed Donnie’s social posts as “absurd rhetoric”. He also said where others smell the fragrance of gun powder, Iranians smell paradise. And then Iran let rip with some missiles the world has never seen.

Putin called for peace, but also said Iran has a right to defend itself. Malaysian citizens are sailing a thousand yachts with aid. China didn’t talk, they just sent planes to Iran – the cargo unknown. Kim Yong Un stood with Iran. It’s beginning to look a lot more balanced now isn’t it? If war is your thing. It’s not mine.

Now is the time to put down weapons, Israel, now is the time to arrest Netanyahu and elect a new leader. Now is the time to go back to the borders of 1967 in Palestine. You’ve pushed your luck so far, Bibi; us humans have had enough. Is the Ayatollah our good guy? I don’t know. I just know that everything should stop. This mad man should be arrested immediately and all of it must end. Let Gazans rebuild their land, allow food into Palestine. Two countries, not even two states. Nothing less will work.

I’m acutely aware of my bias to Palestinians, so I watched #TedCruz interviewed by #TuckerCarlson. I loathe Tucker, he’s the same guy who interviewed #ErnstRoets when South Africa was accused of genocide. I suffered through it. The blowing smoke up each other’s behinds and then something weird happened.

Smelling blood

Tucker asked some basic questions about the nation US was about to enter into a war with. Cruz said Iranians were trying to assassinate Trump. Tucker almost fell off his chair, “Why aren’t we attacking Iran then?” Cruz mumbled something about the Iranians not being very good at these assassination attempts.

Any journalist, even Tucker, will smell blood there. He asked Cruz how many Iranians live in Iran; he didn’t know. There are 92 million, a pretty big number. He asked what the composition of the country’s people was; Cruz couldn’t answer. He was enraged because Tucker pressed on about these assassination attempts and then the truth came out: Cruz said we are attacking Iran right now.

And Tucker said that it was Israel attacking Iran and Cruz said, “Yes, through us”. That was it. If doubted who Israel’s army is, now you know for real for real. Israel and US are in the same WhatsApp group. We are at that point where kids will look back and say: “Why didn’t anyone stop them?”. If there is a world left for these kids.

I’m probably going to get cancelled now, so let me return to South Africa soil to tell you that, as a country, we are also very much in this “fight”. #Lamola said the legal struggle continues but in other news, the presidency is abroad and we have Angie #ThirtyPercent Motsekga as our acting president. Please don’t ask her to make a sum, please don’t ask her to do anything okay? Just leave her in her office and throw presents at her. Do not, I repeat, do not let her make any decisions.

Floyd ‘redefloyd’

And then there was a massive cheer up for me. #FloydShivambu. Oh, my word, did you laugh? I did! He was “redefloyed” last week and this week, with a MK cap, he told us that he is MK for life but is starting a new political party. Wait, wait, I’ve heard this one before; didn’t Zuma say he’s ANC for life while running #MKParty? Well I mean if the cap fits, wear it.

He didn’t hold back. Our #FlipFloppingFloyd he told us that the EFF was a cult and that scary lady #DuduzaneZuma (allegedly) likes a bit of the white marching powder resulting in late night tweets that make no sense. He said MK crooks stole R7 million, that they thought he wanted to overthrow Zuma. Overthrow? That’s funny, don’t throw him anywhere guys, he’s madala now, a succession plan is not a coup. So here we have yet another party we will not vote for. #Ngeke #AvoidFloyd

We had a day of mourning for the 92 people killed in the #ECFloods; we didn’t build them any housing or lay water pipes for them to move them to safer areas. We left that community with a “day of mourning”, was is that? I find the ANC revolting. To be fair I find them all revolting as Roman Cabanac lifts the lid on the DA and that’s saying something.

Dr Nandi washed out

The Patriotic Alliance are now “friends of Israel” and there is “no genocide in Palestine” apparently. This story hit me in the gut. You took the money, didn’t you? These are the guys I had actually decided to vote for come next term and now … dololo. How can you vote for anyone who think killing babies is okay.

And where is Joshlin Smith eintlik? Julius was banned from the UK, shame juju, you’ll never see #BigBen or the dirty Thames. The colonialists don’t take kindly to kind dear.

It was Youth Day and as we relived images of #HectorPetersen we cannot help but draw comparisons with Gaza. There was a serial rapist who got six life sentences, that’s good. Joburg rates are going up, that’s bad. We’re having a dental check at the Meyiwa trial and apartheid assassin Eugene De Kock won his legal battle for funding in the case of the Cradock Four Inquest.

Kelly Khumalo said that baby daddies should be called “uncles” because they are so absent. Ironic. The #ThaboBester saga continues as he said he can’t defend himself without a laptop; the oke thinks he’s Israel. He said this wearing some serious shades.

Dr Nandi looks washed out, no “on fleek edges” or manicured nails. They dropped the charges of the G4S employee Masukela or “accused number 5”. Is the story tired? We are. Why are we here?

Good news

And then your good news; finally, it’s Friday and the Proteas are truly on fire. A heroes welcome for the champions as they return to home soil. New sponsor Suzuki must be smiling from ear to ear. Good shout guys!

There is so much more, and truly I don’t feel like I’ve done you justice on South African media. It’s these wars man, they keep taking airtime.

To close, I’m going to steal the words of John Lennon: “All we are saying is give peace a chance.” #NoMoreWar. Sounds trite, right? I got on a boat this week, on #YouthDay , there were 10 of us on the boat, I knew only two of the people.

When I surfaced the other eight were immediately my friends. I wonder if everyone took a dive they might all come back to the surface like me, in awe, with friends I’d never met before.

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media