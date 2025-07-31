[PRESS OFFICE] Navigating Google Analytics 4 (GA4) can be challenging, even for experienced marketers.

With a new interface, an unfamiliar data model, and frequent changes, it is easy to lose confidence in what your reports are telling you. For many brands, this uncertainty leads to poor decisions, misattributed results, and missed opportunities.

That is why audits have become more important than ever not as technical checklists, but as strategic tools for clarity and control.

At dentsu Performancemedia, GA4 and GTM (Google Tag Manager) audits are less about fault-finding and more about unlocking performance.

Done right, they can uncover hidden issues, restore trust in your data, and drive better marketing outcomes.

Finding what’s broken and fixing what matters

A client came to dentsu Performancemedia unsure why their reporting felt off. Their internal numbers did not match what platforms like Google Ads and Meta were showing, and campaign insights lacked depth.

A structured audit revealed four core issues

Duplicate tracking: Both GA4 and legacy gtag.js tags were active, leading to inflated data.

Missing user actions: Crucial steps in the customer journey were not being tracked, obscuring drop-offs.

Inconsistent UTM (Urchin Tracking Module) parameters: Traffic sources were misclassified, making attribution unreliable.

Misfiring conversion tags: Key pixels on Google Ads and Meta were not triggering, resulting in underreported conversions.

Once corrected, the improvements were immediate. Removing duplicate tags brought cleaner event and pageview data. Journey tracking revealed exactly where users were exiting; insight that led to targeted site changes. Accurate UTM use clarified which channels were driving performance, and fixing pixel fires ensured conversions were properly recorded and optimised.

What started as a technical clean-up became a strategic breakthrough giving the client not just better data, but better decisions.

Why these audits matter more than ever

GA4 is powerful but unforgiving. Small configuration errors can have outsized consequences: broken funnels, missing conversions, and misleading reports. Without accurate tracking, even the best marketing efforts can go unrecognised or underperform.

That is why dentsu Performancemedia’s audits focus on three critical areas:

Business alignment: Are you tracking the actions that matter most to your goals?

Conversion accuracy: Are your key events firing reliably and reflecting real outcomes?

Visibility gaps: What user behaviours are going unnoticed and what are they costing you?

This approach turns your analytics setup from a technical asset into a strategic advantage giving teams the confidence to act on their insights, not question them.

From audit to advantage

An audit should never feel like an overhead. Done well, it brings clarity, reduces waste, and reveals the untapped potential in your data. At dentsu Performancemedia, it is about taking what is unclear and making it actionable.

So, if your tracking setup is not giving you answers or worse, giving you the wrong ones a fresh look might be the most valuable step you take. Not just to find problems, but to uncover the opportunities they have been hiding.

