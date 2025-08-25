]PRESS OFFICE] In its continued commitment to ensure the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and relevance of its judging process, the Telkom Radio Awards has appointed Grant Nash as head judge for its milestone 15th edition.

Nash will lead the review and refinement of judging criteria, oversee the selection and allocation of judges, validate all entries, and moderate the final results to ensure integrity across all categories.

The Telkom Radio Awards spotlights exceptional talent and innovation across South Africa’s vibrant radio industry and is considered the country’s premier celebration of radio excellence.

“The appointment of a Head Judge is a proactive step to strengthen judging integrity, improve transparency, and adapt to the evolving audio landscape. We’re proud to have the benefit of Grant’s industry experience to further cement the Telkom Radio Awards as a much anticipated event in the radio industry’s calendar,” says Lyndon Barends, MD: Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings.

Insight and academic rigour

With more than two decades of experience in broadcasting, media education, and content strategy, Nash brings a rare blend of industry insight and academic rigour to the judging panel.

“‘The Telkom South African Radio Awards holds a very special place for me as a previous winner, and I’m proud to now play a part in shaping its future. These awards not only celebrate excellence across the industry but also inspire what the medium can become in the years ahead. They are pivotal for all radio stakeholders, from broadcasters and producers to advertisers and audiences, shining a light on the creativity, innovation, and talent that drive our industry forward,” says Nash.

From his early days at TuksFM to co-hosting the award-winning Grant and Anele Show on 947 and 5FM, Nash has consistently pushed the boundaries of radio innovation. His leadership as Programme Manager at both stations saw the launch of pioneering content strategies and mentorship programmes that reshaped audience engagement.

Representing the best in radio

Currently serving as academic and knowledge manager at Boston Media House, Nash has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s radio education landscape. He is also the co-author of Next Level Radio, the country’s first radio and communications textbook, and is completing his PhD in Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg.

Judging panels are selected for their expertise and linguistic diversity, ensuring fair and representative evaluation. As head judge, Nash will oversee the adjudication process, ensuring diversity across the panel, validating entries, moderating results and leading on integrity measures.

“I’m committed to ensuring the judging process remains valid, robust, and rigorous, so that the awards continue to represent the very best of South African radio and audio, today and tomorrow,” says Nash.

The 2025 awards feature a diverse array of categories, including:

Programme categories: Breakfast Show, Drive Time, Music Show, News and Actuality, Drama, Sports, and Community Projects

Breakfast Show, Drive Time, Music Show, News and Actuality, Drama, Sports, and Community Projects Presenter categories: Morning, Afternoon, Night, Sports, and Field Reporters

Morning, Afternoon, Night, Sports, and Field Reporters Technical and creative categories: Station Imaging, Content Production, Radio Innovation, and Multi-Channel Promotion

Station Imaging, Content Production, Radio Innovation, and Multi-Channel Promotion Digital media categories: Best Internet Radio Show and Best Podcast

Best Internet Radio Show and Best Podcast Special categories: Station Manager’s Choice, Hall of Fame, and Bright Star Awards

The Telkom Radio Awards will take place later this year, with finalists to be announced in October.

For sponsorship enquiries or further information, contact Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa.

BDO South Africa continues to serve as the official auditors for the Awards.

Stay connected for updates and announcements by following @SARadioAwards on social media, using hashtag #SARadioAwards.