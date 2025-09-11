Leadership in advertising and events has never been an easy space for women, says Thithi Nteta. The industry can be fast-moving, male-dominated and unrelenting in its demands.

When I look back at my career, I see a series of moments where people gave me a chance, sometimes because they trusted me, and sometimes because they had no choice.

Working in small, fast-paced teams meant I was often thrown into the deep end with big tasks and high expectations. Those experiences shaped me. They taught me that platforming matters: every opportunity to step up can unlock another door and every stage you’re given can create a ripple for others to follow.

Today, as a female leader at a youth-focused agency, those lessons still drive me. I’ve built my career in environments where culture, creativity and urgency collide. That comes with challenges, but it also keeps me grounded, energised and constantly learning.

The challenges of leading as a woman

Leadership in advertising and events has never been an easy space for women. The industry can be fast-moving, male-dominated and unrelenting in its demands. Early on, I often felt the tension between being expected to deliver results while also needing to prove that my presence at the table wasn’t by accident.

I faced moments of self-doubt, the kind that creep in when you’re the only woman in the room or when your voice is dismissed until someone else repeats your point.

Motherhood added a new layer to this reality. I remember taking a client call the day after my C-section, newborn beside me, body stitched and swollen. At the time, it didn’t feel remarkable, it just felt like what needed to be done.

But looking back, it was the moment I realised motherhood wasn’t going to soften how I led, it was going to sharpen it. It made me more intentional, more focused and far more strategic with my energy. I learned to set firmer boundaries, to delegate with purpose and to measure my value not by how busy I was but by the impact I created.

In many ways, the lessons I learned as a mother mirror what I’ve learned from working with young people: that presence, honesty, and trust matter more than constant availability.

A millennial leading Gen Z

One of the most interesting parts of my journey is the generational dynamic. I’m a millennial, yet I lead a team of Gen Z creatives. That keeps me ‘on the streets’, in touch with the constant shifts in language, content and cultural codes. It also means I sometimes forget that I’m 40. Youth culture doesn’t allow you to sit still. It demands curiosity, openness and humility.

I don’t claim to have all the answers, and that’s the point. Leadership in a youth-focused agency isn’t about dictating, it’s about listening. Gen Z wants authenticity. They want content that reflects their lived experiences, celebrates their individuality, and challenges the systems that box them in. They’re quick to call out brands that aren’t in touch and they have little patience for performative gestures.

The power and potential of youth-owned agencies

Youth-owned agencies play a critical role in this space. They’re not weighed down by legacy structures or old ways of doing things. They experiment, they disrupt, and they reflect the dynamism of the continent’s young population.

We’ve always believed in creating platforms where young talent can showcase their creativity, not just within campaigns but in ways that allow them to grow their own stories.

This is especially important in South Africa, where unemployment among young people remains staggeringly high. Every agency has a responsibility to not only employ young people but also invest in their development.

My dreams for the future

Looking ahead, my dream is to see more young leaders taking up space, especially women. I want to see agencies that are not only youth-owned but also youth-led at every level. I want to see more platforms that give young creatives the confidence to trust their instincts and push boundaries.

Personally, I see my role evolving into one of mentorship and advocacy. I want to continue championing spaces where young people can thrive, while also reminding women leaders that their stories matter and their journeys can inspire others.

At its heart, my career has been about believing in possibility: that a small team can take on a big challenge, that a young creative can rise to any stage, that an industry can evolve if it stays rooted in culture.

Because in the end, leadership isn’t about being in front. It’s about ensuring that when you step aside, there’s an entire generation ready, and confident enough, to take the stage.

Thithi Nteta is CEO of youth-focused agency, Until Until. She is a seasoned leader with experience in general management within the marketing and communications industry. With over 15 years across corporate and agency environments, she’s worked with teams across 11 markets in Africa and is passionate about purpose-inspired brands and products that can make a difference in the lives of African consumers.