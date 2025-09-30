[PRESS OFFICE] At First Media Red Star, we believe in the power of storytelling that connects people with brands in meaningful ways. We are proud to announce our new partnership with Oriflame, the global beauty company, as it continues its exciting expansion across Nigeria.

Our work with Oriflame goes beyond communication and media strategy. It is about bringing their vision to life in ways that feel authentic, inspiring, and true to the values that have made Oriflame a trusted name around the world. By combining local insight with global ambition, we aim to create campaigns that resonate with Nigerian audiences and set new benchmarks for beauty marketing in the region.

This collaboration reflects First Media Red Star’s commitment to delivering bold ideas, seamless execution, and culturally attuned creativity. With every partnership, we bring together data, strategy, and creativity to ensure our clients not only reach their audiences but build lasting relationships with them.

With Oriflame, we are shaping a story that celebrates individuality, confidence, and the beauty of connection.