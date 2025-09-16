The SABC has appointed Arise/365 Digital, Media North and Mediamark as specialist digital sales partners following a rigorous and competitive procurement process.

“These partnerships are about unlocking greater value for our clients,” said Nomsa Chabeli, group chief executive officer.

“By collaborating with trusted specialist partners, we are strengthening our ability to deliver innovative, multi-platform solutions across radio, television and digital. This ensures that advertisers can reach audiences in more impactful ways while benefitting from the growth of our digital platforms and the comprehensive opportunities they provide.”

In a press release, the SABC the appointments were a key milestone in delivering on SABC’s five-year corporate plan, which sets out to augment commercial capacity and unlock new revenue streams through innovative market approaches.

The partnerships will strengthen and extend SABC’s go-to-market capability, ensuring the organisation evolves with the fast-changing digital media landscape while enhancing opportunities for clients.

Why these partnerships matter

Broader market coverage: Enhanced representation across SABC’s digital platforms, including SABC+, News, Sport, Video Entertainment and Radio.

Specialist expertise: Access to experienced digital sales professionals who can respond quickly to evolving client needs.

Collaboration, not substitution: These partners will work alongside SABC’s internal sales teams, complementing rather than replacing them, to maximise client service and revenue potential.

Delivery on strategy: A tangible step in fulfilling SABC’s commitment, outlined in its corporate plan, to modernise commercial operations while sustaining the core public service mandate.

The SABC said it remained committed to transparency and collaboration, ensuring that all agencies and clients are supported through this transition and have access to the best possible service and opportunities.