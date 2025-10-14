[PARTNER CONTENT] Vodacom kicked off their Extra Your Summer campaign with the announcement of arguably the most comprehensive value-driven offers, including the most competitive data package deal on the market: 20GB of data for just R99.

Available exclusively available on VodaPay, the bundle includes 7.5GB base data, 7.5GB bonus data, 5GB YouTube data, two months of YouTube Premium, and 100 VodaBucks – setting the pace for what promises to be a highly competitive summer in the data-pricing war.

According to Vodacom SA’s consumer business director Rishaad Tayob, the campaign’s focus is on providing critical financial relief to customers in an adverse economic climate.

“We’re acutely aware of the financial strain many South Africans are experiencing,” he said. “This summer, we are going the extra mile to deliver tangible relief through exceptional value.

Given that consumers make up 60% of the company’s revenue, their mandate, added Tayob, lies in “giving value where it matters most, and delivering what people want.”

“Our R99 20GB deal is transformative for customers who’ve had to cut back on connectivity due to cost pressures. Staying connected shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Tayob.

Exceptional extras

Vodacom is investing R12 billion into expanding and solidifying network infrastructure to make good on this promise. They’re also upping their service offerings with a ‘Ask Once’ initiative rolling out in stores and across call centres.

But it’s the affordable data costs the campaign offers that propels the telecoms company to the head of the data-pricing wars.

True to its name, Extra Your Summer promises a slew of additional extras – for both pre-and post-paid customers.

These include prepaid data bundles ranging from R49 to R479; a 100GB contract offer for R299 per month; free YouTube premium and Amazon Prime – and a revitalised, daily rewards programme that offers covers everything from fuel and fashion vouchers to cash back.

The million rand promise

Then there’s the million-rand promise: “The big prize this year is that we are going to make eight customers millionaires,” announced Tayob, explaining that “Two customers per month for the duration of the campaign will win a million rand each.”

Vodacom is topping that by also giving a million VodaBucks to 100 customers during the campaign, which ends February.

Galvanised by international recognition – Kantar ranked Vodacom as the third most valuable brand in the country, and most valuable telecoms brand – and guided by extensive market research, the company is fast-tracking content partnerships, with YouTube and Amazon Prime already on board.

They’re also answering the demand for fresh content and building a loyal customer base with the launch last month of Value news Network.

“Our purpose is to connect people for a better future, and that means understanding the realities our customers face,” added Tayob. “Whether it’s through exceptional data deals, meaningful rewards or sustained investment in network quality and community development, we’re committed to delivering value that makes a real difference in people’s lives.”

How it works

The promotional bundles are open to all – prepaid, hybrid and contract customers – and exclusive to the VodaPay app, until the end of February 2026. VodaPay is available through the Apple App, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery Stores.

For more information, visit www.vodacom.co.za