That the media industry globally is in turmoil is not in doubt. Neither is the fact that the media sector is the ultimate survivor. That truth is borne out by the results of the 2025 MOST Awards Survey, powered by you, South Africa’s media professionals working on the frontline to survive, adapt and thrive … despite the challenges.

Brad Aigner, research for the MOST Awards since its inception back in 2009, has seen it all over the past 15 editions of the Survey and the resultant awards ceremony. The MOST rankings provide “insight into what drives value in relationships today”.

In essence, media agencies place the most value on expertise and service delivery, with knowledge of brands and the media landscape, sales service delivery and understanding client needs standing out as key differentiators.

And while innovation and data are important, they say what truly sets media owners apart is their deep knowledge of their brands, strong execution and future forward solutions.

These are the touchpoints that don’t change, no matter how the media adapts and survives. Relationships matter, the most.

Congratulations to all the winners – agencies, owners and individuals.

