Public relations is a dynamic and high-pressure field, and success often depends less on the size of your media list and more on the quality of the relationships you build. For new PR professionals, this focus is critical.

Here is a guide to cultivating meaningful, results-driven media connections.

Focus on quality connections

Stop spending time on mass outreach. It’s easy to get caught up in having a long list of media contacts. In reality, only a small core group, 5 to 10 journalists, may consistently respond to your pitches and trust your work. Prioritising these relationships over sheer numbers ensures your efforts are impactful.

Know your journalists

Understanding what journalists cover, how they prefer to be approached, and what matters to them is essential. Tailoring your pitch to align with their interests increases the chances of coverage and builds your credibility over time.

Be consistent and respectful

Reliability is key. Journalists value PR professionals who are consistent, respectful, and professional. Deliver on your promises, meet deadlines, and provide accurate and valuable information.

Deliver value

Every interaction with media should offer value. Whether it’s a compelling story, exclusive insight, or timely data, providing content that benefits the journalist strengthens trust and enhances your reputation.

Nurture long-term relationships

Media relations isn’t transactional, it’s relational. Investing time in building trust, understanding their priorities, and maintaining open lines of communication ensures that your media contacts view you as a credible and trusted resource.

Media relations is about connections, not contact lists. By focusing on building strong, genuine relationships with a core group of journalists, your PR efforts will consistently stand out. Success in this field is achieved not through quantity, but through credibility, trust, and strategic relationship-building.

Zamokuhle Ntsele is a PR account manager and senior media manager.