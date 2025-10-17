[PRESS OFFICE] In a landmark moment for Kenya’s creative industry, dentsu Kenya has clinched both a Gold and the coveted Grand Prix at the prestigious Loeries Awards for its groundbreaking campaign, Tusker ‘Stitched with Cheer’. This marks a historic first for a Kenyan agency, placing the country firmly on the global creative map.

The campaign, a vibrant fusion of culture, craft and community, reimagined the iconic Tusker brand through a bold celebration of Kenyan identity stitched into every thread of the experience. ‘Stitched with Cheer’ is more than a campaign; it’s a movement that honours the spirit of togetherness and the artistry of local expression.

“This win is not just for dentsu it’s for Kenya,” said Joel Rao, CEO dentsu Kenya, “It’s proof that world-class creativity is thriving here, driven by bold ideas, cultural authenticity, and a new generation of innovators.”

A new era for Kenyan creativity

Over the past two decades, Kenya’s creative industry has undergone a radical transformation. Once dominated by traditional formats and multinational networks, the sector has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem of digitally native, youth-led, and globally ambitious agencies.

From the rise of social storytelling to tech-integrated brand experiences, Kenyan creatives are now shaping narratives that resonate far beyond borders. Dentsu Kenya’s win reflects this shift where innovation meets cultural intelligence, and craft meets impact.

Leading the charge

Dentsu Kenya’s success at The Loeries is not an isolated moment, it’s a signal of leadership. The agency is at the forefront of redefining what African creativity looks like on the global stage. With a commitment to purpose-driven work, collaborative craft and audience-first storytelling, dentsu is setting new standards for excellence.