Lumka Bekindawo is a journalist and journalist and producer who believes in the power of storytelling to connect communities, shed light on current affairs, and amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard.

From her early fascination with radio and television news to her dedication to producing credible, impactful stories today, she approaches journalism with curiosity, integrity and empathy.

It is this commitment to ethical, people-centred storytelling that makes her journey especially meaningful as the world marks International Journalist Day on 19 November, a moment to recognise journalists who inform, educate and give a voice to their communities.

“I grew up in the beautiful small town of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape watching the news on TV; it was a daily routine in our home,” Bekindawo recalls.

Power of information

“Lusikisiki has a rich and interesting history, with many places to explore. Growing up there was such an amazing experience, and I will always be grateful to my parents for raising and shaping me into the woman I am today. I come from a very loving and supportive family on both my mother’s and father’s sides.

“My mother loved reading us bedtime stories, which instilled in me a love for reading. My grandfather was a big fan of radio news. Between the two of them, my interest in storytelling, current affairs and the power of information was born. Journalism became a natural path for me.”

Joining Iindaba Zethu, Newzroom Afrika’s Nguni news platform on DStv 163 broadcasting in isiXhosa, was a natural fit.

Growing and thriving

“The studio is world-class; the camera quality, production standards, and storytelling are on another level. But what drew me most was the professionalism and passion of the journalists, many of whom are now my colleagues. When the channel launched Nguni news, I felt seen and represented as a proud Xhosa woman. I knew this was a space where I could grow and thrive.

“What I love most about reporting in my mother tongue, isiXhosa, is that I discover new words every day. IsiXhosa is such a beautiful and rich language. I grew up speaking it, and I’m so happy that I still get to speak it and work in it today.”

Balancing multiple assignments is a skill Bekindawo has honed over time.

“I usually prioritise based on time sensitivity; whichever story is more urgent or time-bound comes first. I also consider the resources available and the potential impact of each story. Clear communication with my editor and team ensures everything runs smoothly, even on a packed news day.”

Adaptability is essential

Adapting to different communities is central to her approach. Bekindawo recalls reporting in Soweto, where she encountered a rich mix of languages and cultural nuances in a single day.

“It was humbling and enriching. I made the effort to learn greetings and key phrases in different local languages, which helped build trust with the community and made interviews feel more personal and respectful. Adaptability is essential because it allows a reporter to meet people where they are and tell their stories authentically.”

As International Journalist Day on 19 November celebrates reporters across the globe who uphold truth, accountability, and public service, Bekindawo’s story is a reminder of the crucial role local-language journalism plays in democracy and social cohesion.

Rooted in credibility

Looking ahead, Bekindawo embraces the opportunities of the digital age while staying rooted in credibility.

“Quality content will always stand out, regardless of the platform. As journalists, we need to be intentional about producing credible, well-researched stories that resonate with our audiences. Adaptability is key, but so is integrity. If we can stay committed to ethical storytelling while embracing new tools and platforms, the future of journalism will remain bright and impactful.”

When not out in the field, she likes going out just to catch up with friends.

“I’ve always loved playdates, vacations and travelling,” says Bekindawo. “I also enjoy trying new foods, discovering music, and of course shopping!