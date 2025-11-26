[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a high-impact, results-driven sales leader with a finger on the pulse of the national advertising market? We are looking for a National Sales Executive to aggressively drive national revenue for two of the Eastern Cape’s most respected and influential media platforms: The Herald and Daily Dispatch. These brands focus on delivering trusted journalism and are integral to their communities.
Based in Johannesburg, you will be the key link, leveraging your relationships with national agencies and brands to execute sales strategies that connect brands with audiences. You’ll drive innovative advertising solutions across print, digital, and emerging formats that make an impact and deliver measurable revenue growth.
POSITION: NATIONAL NEWSPAPERS: SALES EXECUTIVE
REPORTING TO: CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER
DEPARTMENT: COASTAL THE HERALD & DAILY DISPATCH
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
Main responsibilities and outcomes
- Drive Arena revenue growth through new business development and the growth of existing client portfolios
- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with national clients and agencies
- Develop and implement national advertising sales strategies for The Herald and DailyDispatch
- Pitch integrated, creative, and results-driven campaigns and sponsorships (acrossprint, digital, podcasts) that exceed client expectations
- Monitor market trends and competitor activity to identify new opportunities for growth
- Consistently meet and exceed sales revenue targets and KPIs
Qualifications and experience
- 3–5 years’ experience in media or advertising sales, preferably within the newspaper or news publishing sector
- Proven success in selling both traditional print and digital advertising packages (including podcasts, livestreams, and branded content)
- A solid understanding of the South African media landscape and the evolving needs of advertisers
- A relevant degree or diploma is preferred SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Strong ability to build rapport, close deals, and deliver client satisfaction
- Strategic and creative thinker with the ability to develop tailored client solutions
- Exceptional presentation and proposal skills with the ability to craft and deliver compelling, sales proposals and presentations to agency and senior client management
- Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and the ability to thrive in a challenging environment
- Able to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Ability to work independently from the Johannesburg office, while effectively coordinating with editorial, creative, and sales teams located across the Eastern Cape and the Arena Johannesburg team
- Professional, confident, and brand-conscious — represents our newspapers with integrity and enthusiasm
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (PowerPoint, Excel, Word)
- Valid driver’s licence and own vehicle
- Willingness to travel nationally as requiredQUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: mailto:MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA
PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR CLOSING DATE: 30 NOVEMBER 2025.