Are you a high-impact, results-driven sales leader with a finger on the pulse of the national advertising market? We are looking for a National Sales Executive to aggressively drive national revenue for two of the Eastern Cape's most respected and influential media platforms: The Herald and Daily Dispatch. These brands focus on delivering trusted journalism and are integral to their communities.

Based in Johannesburg, you will be the key link, leveraging your relationships with national agencies and brands to execute sales strategies that connect brands with audiences. You’ll drive innovative advertising solutions across print, digital, and emerging formats that make an impact and deliver measurable revenue growth.