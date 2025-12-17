According to a December 2025 report on Internet habits around the world, South Africans spend the most time online. The study by the social media growth company SocialPlug compared over 40 countries based on daily screen time and digital media engagement.

With over 75% of the population using the Internet, South Africa leads the list of the most online countries.

Argentinians watch more TV series and films than anyone else in the world, averaging over 4 hours of watch time daily.

With 3 hours and 40 minutes a day, Chileans spend the most time on social media, scrolling through their feeds.

The report examined key factors, including the percentage of Internet users, daily screen time, and social media usage. The study also considered the time spent watching TV shows and movies and listening to podcasts and music to understand residents’ online habits. Each factor was weighted and used to calculate a final score.

Joosep Seitam, CEO of Social Plug, commented on the study: “People around the world are spending more and more time online. How we use the Internet affects our daily routines, our social lives, and even our mood. Spending long hours on screens or scrolling through social media can change how we interact with others and affect our self-esteem.

“In the countries that are most online, these habits often shape the way people live and connect. Just like what we see online can influence our expectations, the digital world can have a big impact on how balanced and satisfied we feel in everyday life.”

Here’s a look at the top 10 most online countries:

Country Internet Usage % of Population Total Daily Time Spent on Devices Time Spent using Social Media Time Watching TV shows/Movies Time Spent Listening to Podcasts Time Spent Listening to Music Score South Africa 75.7 9:37 3:36 2:30 1:12 2:17 100 Brazil 84.2 9:09 3:32 3:42 1:07 2:06 98.3 Chile 94.5 8:45 3:39 3:54 0:54 2:14 94.6 Philippines 83.8 8:52 3:32 3:00 0:52 2:03 89.9 Argentina 89.2 8:44 3:05 4:12 0:45 1:53 89.4 Colombia 77.3 8:44 3:25 3:00 1:09 1:54 87.5 Russia 92.2 8:38 2:23 5:20 0:45 1:01 84.9 Mexico 81.2 7:32 3:12 3:30 1:15 2:20 73.7 Malaysia 97.7 8:13 2:46 2:27 0:37 1:25 68.7 U.A.E. 100.0 7:59 2:59 1:54 0:54 1:29 65.7

You can access the complete research findings here

1. South Africa

Internet Usage (% of Population): 75.7 Total Daily Time Spent on Devices: 9 hours 37 minutes Time Spent on Social Media: 3 hours 36 minutes Overall Score: 100

South Africans spend the most time online, with 9.5 hours every day. Three of those are typically spent on social media, and movies and TV shows are the second-most popular activity, with 2.5 hours of screen time. Residents also dedicate a little over two hours of their day to listening to their favourite songs, while another hour goes to podcasts and audio shows.

2. Brazil

Brazil comes second, with more than 84% of its residents having Internet access, almost 10% more than in South Africa. Out of the average nine hours and nine minutes of screen time, social media occupies 3.5 hours, while more traditional media like films and TV series are consumed for almost 4 hours daily. Audio entertainment is also a big part of people’s day, with 1 hour belonging to podcast shows and two hours to music.

3. Chile

Chile ranks as the third most online country, with the majority of the population, around 94%, using the Internet, the biggest share on the list. Around 8=eight hours and 45 minutes a day are spent on phones and tablets, of which three hours and 40 minutes are on social media. Locals frequently binge-watch television series and films, using streaming services like Netflix for about four hours every day. Music is a bigger part of Chileans’ lives than for Brazilians, with two hours and 14 minutes of residents’ days being filled with songs and an additional hour for podcasts.

4. Philippines

Coming in at number four, the Philippines has more than 83% of its residents active on the Internet. Their time online reaches almost nine hours daily, out of which 3.5 hours are spent on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media. Filipinos also dedicate around 3 hours daily to watching TV series and films, while almost three hours collectively are spent on listening to audio content like songs or podcasts.

5. Argentina

With almost 90% of its population online, Argentina rounds out the top five. Argentinians use their devices for eight hours and 44 minutes a day on average, of which slightly more than three are spent scrolling through social media. Argentinians are also the biggest movie and TV show fans in the top five, spending more than 4 hours a day on them. Music is a big part of online entertainment, too, averaging two hours each day.