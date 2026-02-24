I’m paraphrasing, but I’ve always enjoyed Seth Godin’s definition of remarkable: “The word ‘remarkable’ literally means something worth making a remark about. Something worth noticing. Worth sharing. New. Interesting. It’s a Purple Cow. You’re either remarkable or invisible.”

Godin – author, speaker, Marketing Hall-of-Famer, and business strategist extraordinaire – has always proclaimed that remarkable things have a built-in “free prize” that makes people want to tell others about their experience.

In an era when consumer attention is fleeting, the packaging industry is undergoing a “remarkable” transformation. Brands are increasingly embracing unconventional packaging designs, formats, and materials to captivate consumers in the quest to stand out on crowded shelves.

A great example is Flo , a menstrual health company that packages tampons in ice-cream tubs, tapping into the common craving for sweets during menstruation and extending the product’s visibility beyond the typical brief glance.

Rise of chaos packaging

This new-ish (and growing) trend is called ‘chaos packaging’. In my humble opinion, the name is literary perfection. Because tampons in an ice cream carton does feel a bit chaotic, doesn’t it?

And I say “new-ish” because if you think about it, Pringles Crisps – which are sold in a tube that is completely unlike any other packaging found in the snack aisle – has embraced the idea of chaos packaging since 1966. This early example set the stage for what chaos packaging aims to achieve today: disruption, memorability, and emotional engagement.

Importantly, Pringles understood that the key to success lies in strategic intent. While chaos packaging breaks norms and ensures noticeability, it should nevertheless still align with brand values and resonate with target audiences.

The unique packaging design of the Pringles can isn’t just a novelty. Rather, it serves a real purpose that makes the product better and helps the brand live up to its promise that they could deliver something that competitors couldn’t – completely uniform and unbroken crisps.

How to leverage chaos packaging

The OCD me likes to make lists to understand the whys and the hows. So, why is chaos packaging so powerful and how can we leverage it to stand out?

It grabs attention on the shelf

In a crowded market, looking different is your best weapon. Unusual packaging instantly stands out and makes people curious enough to take a closer look. Blending in is no longer an option.

It makes your brand memorable

People remember the odd one out – “the coffee in a tube” or “the water in a beer can”. Unique packaging helps your product stick in their minds, so that graphic design and copywriting don’t have to do ALL of the heavy lifting. When every brand looks the same, a surprising format does a lot of the talking for you.

It shows you care about innovation

Choosing an unconventional package tells customers your brand thinks differently. It says you’ve considered function, design, and sustainability – not just tradition. Graza is a great example of chaos packaging done well. Its olive oil, housed in squeezable plastic containers, mimics condiment packaging rather than the traditional glass bottles of its competitors.

This practical yet playful design makes Graza distinctive on supermarket shelves and easier to use in the kitchen. Not to mention that the plastic bottles are more recyclable, lighter to ship, and ultimately kinder to the planet than the heavier glass bottles.

It’s made for social media

Have you ever been drawn to a product because its packaging was so unexpected, bordering on mischievous, that it made you smile? Packaging that disrupts the predictable – engaging consumers with designs that evoke curiosity, nostalgia, or humour – is naturally shareable. It’s the kind of fun twist that makes people stop scrolling and can quickly go viral – organic marketing that can amplify a brand’s reach.

I’ve written about the phenomenon of online unboxing before. Chaos packaging can take unboxing out of the luxury category and into the everyday mainstream. It doesn’t have to be expensive or fancy packaging to be “TikTok-worthy”, it just needs to pique curiosity.

It’s budget-friendly

You don’t always need custom designs to stand out. Repurposing existing packaging from other industries can be an affordable way to achieve a bold, unique look without breaking the bank.

It builds emotional connections with consumers

Liquid Death water (currently valued at $1.4 billion) is sold in cans usually associated more with beer than the natural, healthier alternative product. These edgy designs not only command attention but also reinforce the brands’ rebellious spirit, highlighting how chaos packaging, when aligned with brand values, can amplify messaging and resonate with target audiences.

Why add chaos to your packaging?

Chaos packaging commands attention – but attention isn’t the strategy. The real power lies in pairing disruption with intent.

The smartest brands don’t chase chaos for novelty’s sake. They use it to tell stories, build emotion, and challenge category conventions with purpose. True innovation is about rethinking the rules to better serve the product, the consumer, and the planet.

Used strategically, chaos packaging becomes a lever for differentiation. It starts by asking the right questions: What truly serves this product? How can we simplify, repurpose, and design sustainably?

The challenge is knowing when cleverness crosses the line. Consumers appreciate wit and originality, but they also depend on packaging for clarity and trust.

Ultimately, the brands that win will be those that balance creativity with intention – using chaos not as noise, but as a signal of purpose. Now, that’s remarkable.

Brandon Head is creative director at The Hardy Boys, a VML company.